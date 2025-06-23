Vancouver Canucks could explore bold trades for Charlie Coyle, Jared McCann to solve center crisis: Report 

The Vancouver Canucks are looking to avoid a repeat of the 2024-25 season.

After entering the year with high expectations, drama, underperforming stars, and just overall dysfunction cause the Canucks to miss the playoffs altogether.

With J.T. Miller being dealt to the New York Rangers midseason, Vancouver took a major hit down the middle of the ice. Filip Chytil had some moments, but his health was once again a concern down the stretch.

If the Canucks want to satisfy Captain Quinn Hughes, whose future looms large, and return to the postseason, they must add a centerman this summer.

Insider Rick Dhaliwal dove into some names he's heard could be available for Vancouver to target via trade in the coming weeks. Donnie and Dhali shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"Charlie Coyle is a guy that a lot of teams are calling on. He's got one year left in Colorado. I don't know if the Avalanche are going to trade him, but if you're a center-starved, hungry team like the Canucks, you're calling Colorado and asking about Charlie Coyle. Jared McCann, this is interesting to me. Seattle's got an overabundance of centers right now. They had to move McCann to the wing. They've got Matty Beniers, Shane Wright, and Chandler Stephenson up the middle of the ice. That's a player I wouldn't be surprised if the Canucks looked at," Dhaliwal said.

"They’ve got to go to a team like Seattle and say, “Hey, you guys have a ton of centers. Do you mind giving us one?” But it's going to cost a premium because they’re two hours down the highway, but keep an eye on Jared McCann... And Marco Rossi, you know, they’re still poking around. And JJ Peterka, they're poking around. But look, when you're a center-starved team, call everybody," Dhawliwal added.

Vancouver currently has just over $12 million in cap space entering the offseason, with Brock Boeser and Pius Suter as notable UFAs.

It's unlikely that the Canucks trade Elias Pettersson

After a disastrous year and a half coming on the heels of a massive contract extension, Elias Pettersson has found himself in plenty of trade rumors.

The 26-year-old had the worst season of his career in 2024-25, though it appears they would only move him for a specific offer. NHL Rumour Report shared what Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman had to report on the situation.

"The Canucks aren't trading Elias Pettersson unless they're getting a good center back," Friedman said.

Expand Tweet

Moving Elias Pettersson would only further decimate Vancouver at the center ice position, so a trade feels quite unlikely at this point in time.

Who Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin add to bolster the forward group remains to be seen, though we could find out in the next several days and weeks with activity ramping up around the league.

