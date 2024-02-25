Vancouver Canucks extend 8-year, $96,000,000 contract to Elias Pettersson for significant price: Reports

The Vancouver Canucks seem to be amid a whirlwind of speculation surrounding the future of star forward Elias Pettersson. The latest reports suggest that the team has been receiving inquiries from other NHL teams regarding the availability of the 25-year-old center. This development follows a week of contradictory reports about a substantial contract offer made to Pettersson.

According to initial reports from The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Canucks had extended a lucrative eight-year contract worth $96 million to the talented forward. Pettersson has yet to decide whether to sign or move on.

However, the reported extension has been met with skepticism, as multiple insiders, including Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, have disputed the claim.

Friedman, in a recent update on the situation, expressed uncertainty about the existence of such an offer.

"One of the things that I think has developed over the last couple of weeks in Vancouver is the noise around Elias Pettersson," Friedman said. "What that has led to is teams calling the Canucks and asking what is going on here and could he be available.

"The Canucks do not want to comment on this. They feel the noise is already enough. They are telling teams, 'We are trying to sign him, and that is our goal.'"

Expand Tweet

The reported contract offer, if indeed made, would make Elias Pettersson one of the highest-paid players in the NHL. The proposed eight-year deal would see him earning a substantial $12 million per season, placing him behind only superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid's annual salary.

Additionally, it would set a new record for Swedish players in the NHL, exceeding the recent $92 million contract signed by William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With 102 points last season and a strong performance this year, the Swedish forward has become a cornerstone player for the Canucks.

Elias Pettersson's dwindling performance and team's recent win

Elias Pettersson's recent performance has slightly declined, with just two points in his last five games. However, he contributed an assist in the Vancouver Canucks' 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday, where teammate Brock Boeser stole the show with two goals, including the overtime winner. Pettersson logged 18 minutes and 59 seconds of ice time in the matchup.

Despite falling behind by two goals, the Canucks rallied back to snap a four-game losing streak, with Filip Hronek also scoring. Goaltender Thatcher Demko made 20 saves as Vancouver maintained its position atop the NHL standings with 82 points.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet spoke to the media postgame and said:

"There wasn’t frustration, even though we were down 2-0.”

J.T. Miller's three assists extended his point streak to four games, with Tocchet praising his performance. Boeser's game-winning goal in overtime came during 4-on-3 play, sealing the victory for the Canucks.