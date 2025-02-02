Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said talks about trading J.T. Miller started two months ago. He shared this on Saturday during his media availability, a day after the Canucks traded Miller to the New York Rangers.

Vancouver sent Miller to the Rangers on Friday. In return, they received Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a protected first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Rangers also got Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington in the trade.

Allvin said J.T. Miller’s health, family, and the team environment were factors in the move.

"Well, I think this was a conversation between myself and JT and his agent that started about two months ago with his health and the environment we had,” Allvin said. “I during the time and during the discussions leading up to to yesterday, I felt that he probably needed a fresh start and and where he was in his life and in his age and with his family, that this was the best option for him and the Vancouver Canucks." [5:26]

Reports of tension between Miller and Elias Pettersson had surfaced earlier. Canucks president Jim Rutherford admitted during an interview with the Globe and Mail on Tuesday.

“It only gets resolved for a short period of time, and then it festers again,” Rutherford said. “It certainly appears like there’s not a good solution...”

J.T. Miller has 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 41 games this season. Last season, he had a career-high 103 points. In six seasons with Vancouver, he recorded 437 points in 404 regular-season games.

J.T. Miller's return to NY Rangers was foiled by Pastrnak's hat trick

J.T. Miller returned to the Rangers, the team that drafted him in 2011. He played against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. In his debut for the Rangers, Miller scored twice, but the Rangers lost their third straight game. David Pastrnak stole the show with a hat trick that helped the Bruins win 6-3 at TD Garden.

Charlie McAvoy gave Boston a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:21 of the first period. Miller tied it 34 seconds later with a one-timer from the left hash marks. Pastrnak made it 2-1 at 17:09, finishing a pass from Matthew Poitras.

Charlie Coyle redirected an Andrew Peeke shot at 3:39 of the second period, making it 3-1. Pavel Zacha’s power-play goal at 17:10 extended Boston’s lead to 4-1.

J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal 35 seconds into the third, cutting it to 4-2. Pastrnak responded at 1:21 with his second goal, making it 5-2. Jonny Brodzinski scored at 10:47 before Pastrnak sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

