Vancouver Canucks' GM Patrik Allvin 'very active' in NHL trade market amidst ongoing speculations over J.T. Miller & Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks are in the midst of an ongoing struggle coupled with rumors of dressing room strife between top stars J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.

The Canucks were said to have a deal in place to send Miller back to the New York Rangers, his original club but the deal was nixed at the last moment.

On Monday, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin explained that he remains active in the trade market despite the reported deal involving Miller not going through.

"Yeah, I wouldn’t say there’s urgency," Allvin told the media. "I think [we’re] still evaluating him. ... I'm not going to go into any specifics and comments on any talks around the league, but since I got here, I'm always trying to explore how to make our team better and see if it makes sense or not. ...

"With the injuries we had leading up to this point, I've obviously been very active in seeing if there (are) any players out there that could've come in and helped us."

Multiple reports indicated that the Canucks had a deal in place to send Miller to the Rangers in what would have been a blockbuster deal, though it was called off.

Miller began his NHL career as a member of the New York Rangers before being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018.

In June 2019, he was traded to the Canucks, where he's remained ever since. But earlier this season, Miller took an extended leave of absence from the club for an undisclosed personal issue.

He was out of the lineup for several weeks and declined to go into specifics when asked about it upon his return.

In 2023-24, he enjoyed a career-high 103 points, scoring 37 goals with 66 assists and was also named an NHL All-Star for the first time in his career.

As far as his contract status is concerned, he's signed through 2030 with a cap hit of $8 million.

