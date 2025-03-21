  • home icon
Vancouver Canucks HC Rick Tocchet makes feelings known about "sloppy" OT loss to St. Louis Blues

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 21, 2025 04:24 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
HC Rick Tocchet makes feelings known about OT loss to St. Louis Blues - Source: Imagn

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet was clearly disappointed after his team's "sloppy" 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

The loss dropped the Canucks to 32-25-12 on the season while the Blues moved one point ahead for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference playoffs race.

When asked by a reporter about the sloppiness and guys standing still in overtime, Tocchet responded:

"Wwe did a nice job in Calgary (Canucks’ 4-3 SO win), and I don’t know why we aborted the plan tonight. When you don’t have speed, you’ve got to throw it back, get some fresh people out there. I think we were making short passes with nobody moving. You can’t stand still in overtime.
"And then, obviously, we didn’t get back on that two-on-one, and we didn’t play it right. But hey, listen, we’ve got to clean that stuff up."
Tocchet felt the team started off a bit slow, likely feeling the effects of their previous 6-2 win over the Jets. But as the game went on and they found their rhythm, he thought their play improved in the second and third periods.

Brock Boeser scored two goals for the Canucks, while Kiefer Sherwood added another. Goaltender Kevin Lankinen had 25 saves in the losing effort.

For the Blues, the goals came from Philip Broberg, Tyler Tucker, Zack Bolduc, and Dylan Holloway, while Jordan Binnington stopped 15 shots to get the win in net.

Game recap: Canucks 4-3 loss to Blues

Bolduc opened the scoring for the Blues at 15:47 of the second, firing a wrist shot through traffic that deflected off Quinn Hughes’ stick and past Lankinen.

Kiefer Sherwood levelled the score at 1-1 at the start of the third with a shot over Binnington’s glove. Boeser then gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead at 6:35 from the right circle.

St. Louis answered with two quick goals —Tucker ripped a snap shot off a face-off win to tie 2-2 at 9:28, and 24 seconds later, Holloway finished a feed from Jordan Kyrou on the rush to put the Blues up 3-2.

Boeser then forced overtime for Vancouver, scoring on a backhand with four seconds left in regulation. Broberg sealed the win for the Blues at 3:41 of overtime, giving St. Louis a 4-3 victory.

