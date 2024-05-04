Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini has a pressing task on his agenda following the team's thrilling 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round on Friday: treat rookie goalie Arturs Silovs and forward Pius Suter to a well-deserved dinner.

Aquilini took to X shortly after the series-clinching win. In a short but sweet message, the Vancouver Canucks owner wrote:

"I better buy Silovs and Suter dinner after this one."

Silovs was thrust into action after injuries to starters Thatcher Demko and backup Casey DeSmith.

The 23-year-old Latvian delivered in the high-pressure situation, recording a 27-save shutout in just his second career playoff start to eliminate Nashville. Suter scored the lone game-winning goal in the third period.

Silovs' shutout makes him only the 14th rookie goalie in NHL history to end a playoff series with a clean sheet. He joins an exclusive club that over the last 30 years includes just five netminders, like Matt Murray, renowned for his Stanley Cup-clinching performance for Pittsburgh in 2017.

"I mean they played a really good game, it's hard to like do anything, we managed to score way third period goal, managed to like shut them down." Silovs said post-game.

Suter discussed his emotional third period tally:

"I got a little frustrated for a moment there, let it out quickly, and then obviously just tried to focus on the next shift," Suter said post-game. "Do the right things, and it will come. Luckily, it ended up happening."

As the Canucks prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers in Round 2, Aquilini's dinner plans serve as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by Silovs and Suter in propelling the team to victory.

What do we know about Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini?

Francesco Aquilini has been the principal owner of the Vancouver Canucks since 2006. Born and raised in Vancouver, Aquilini is passionate about his hometown and its NHL team.

He first became involved with the Canucks in 2004 when he purchased a 50% stake in Orca Bay Sports & Entertainment, the parent company that owned the team and Rogers Arena at the time. Two years later, he acquired the remaining 50% to become the sole owner.

During Aquilini's tenure, the Canucks have enjoyed playoff success, winning six Northwest Division titles and two Presidents' Trophies for the league's best regular season record.

However, lifting the Stanley Cup has remained elusive despite a run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. Vancouver Canucks owner's drive to win Vancouver's first championship continues to motivate the front office and on-ice personnel.

Beyond hockey, Vancouver Canucks owner Aquilini has made a positive impact through various philanthropic initiatives in British Columbia. He supports a range of community programs, particularly in healthcare and education.

As one of the province's most prominent business leaders, Aquilini's commitment to civic causes and non-profits has greatly benefited many across the country.