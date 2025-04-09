Vancouver Canucks playoff chances: Odds to make postseason after historic comeback win over Stars

Vancouver Canucks stayed alive in the playoff race after a 6-5 overtime win against the Dallas Stars. They became the first NHL team to come back from a three-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation and win. Vancouver scored five goals in the third period, including three in the final minute.

Dallas took a 3-0 lead with power-play goals from Mikko Rantanen, Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene. Jake DeBrusk scored early in the third for Vancouver. Victor Mancini added another to make it 3-2. Dallas answered with goals from Mavrik Bourque and Mikael Granlund to make it 5-2.

Aatu Raty scored with one minute left to cut the lead to 5-3. Then Pius Suter scored two quick goals in the final 30 seconds to tie it 5-5. Kiefer Sherwood scored the overtime winner. It was Vancouver’s 10th time scoring five goals in one period.

The Vancouver Canucks now have a 36-29-13 record with 85 points and they are placed fifth in the Pacific Division. They are six points behind the Minnesota Wild for the last Wild Card spot. They face Minnesota on Saturday in a very important game.

According to MoneyPuck.com, Vancouver has just a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs. Their odds of reaching the second round are 0.1%.

Quinn Hughes leads the team with 72 points and Brock Boeser has scored 25 goals this season. Also, Pius Suter has performed well with 24 goals this season. So their playoff spot hinges on these players. Vancouver’s penalty kill is ranked third in the NHL at 83.4%.

Last season, Vancouver reached the second round and lost to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7. But this season has been up-and-down for the Canucks. But their special teams and effort in big moments give them a chance, and every game matters for them now.

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet praised the team for comeback win

After their standout win, Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said it was a good win. He liked how the team stayed strong in the third period.

"Overall, I didn’t think we were that bad," Tocchet said, via NHL.com. "Obviously, they got the three power-play goals, our [penalty kill] has been unreal all year here so, a couple of unfortunate situations starting behind the eight ball. But I love the fight, honestly. The third period to do that is a character win for the team."

Tocchet liked the Vancouver Canucks' third period effort and praised the players for not giving up.

