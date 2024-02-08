Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins have a record of 31-10-9 and are set to host the Vancouver 34-11-5 Canucks at TD Garden on Thursday, February 8, at 7 p.m. ET. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak's impressive 33 goals and 40 assists, while for the Canucks, J.T. Miller's 22 goals and 46 assists have been impressive.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN. Boston is coming off a 4-1 home loss against the Calgary Flames on February 6, while Vancouver secured a 3-2 victory on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on the same day.
Vancouver Canucks projected lines
Vancouver Canucks
Forwards
- Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
- Ilya Mikheyev- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm
- Dakota Joshua- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
- Nils Hoglander- Nils Aman- Sam Lafferty
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
- Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko
- Casey DeSmith
Vancouver Canucks starting goalie
Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 36
- Games Started (GS): 36
- Wins: 27
- Losses (L): 8
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 87
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.43
- Shots Against (SA): 1085
- Saves (SV): 998
- Save Percentage (SV%): .920
- Shutouts (SO): 5
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 41 seconds
Boston Bruins projected lines
Forwards
- Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Jake DeBrusk
- James van Riemsdyk- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak
- Jakub Lauko- Morgan Geekie- Trent Frederic
- Danton Heinen- Jesper Boqvist- Oskar Steen
Defensemen
- Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
- Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo
- Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
- Linus Ullmark
- Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins starting goalie
Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 24
- Games Started (GS): 23
- Wins: 15
- Losses (L): 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 66
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.78
- Shots Against (SA): 761
- Saves (SV): 696
- Save Percentage (SV%): .915
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 17 seconds