  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Boston Bruins
  • Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 08, 2024 14:28 GMT
Boston Bruins v Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins have a record of 31-10-9 and are set to host the Vancouver 34-11-5 Canucks at TD Garden on Thursday, February 8, at 7 p.m. ET. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak's impressive 33 goals and 40 assists, while for the Canucks, J.T. Miller's 22 goals and 46 assists have been impressive.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN. Boston is coming off a 4-1 home loss against the Calgary Flames on February 6, while Vancouver secured a 3-2 victory on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on the same day.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

2024 NHL All-Star Skills

Vancouver Canucks

Forwards

  • Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
  • Ilya Mikheyev- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm
  • Dakota Joshua- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
  • Nils Hoglander- Nils Aman- Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

  • Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
  • Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalies

  • Thatcher Demko
  • Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Vancouver Canucks- Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks- Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 36
  • Games Started (GS): 36
  • Wins: 27
  • Losses (L): 8
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 87
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.43
  • Shots Against (SA): 1085
  • Saves (SV): 998
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .920
  • Shutouts (SO): 5
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 41 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lines

Forwards

  • Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Jake DeBrusk
  • James van Riemsdyk- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak
  • Jakub Lauko- Morgan Geekie- Trent Frederic
  • Danton Heinen- Jesper Boqvist- Oskar Steen

Defensemen

  • Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
  • Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

  • Linus Ullmark
  • Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Boston Bruins - Linus Ullmark
Boston Bruins - Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 24
  • Games Started (GS): 23
  • Wins: 15
  • Losses (L): 6
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 66
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.78
  • Shots Against (SA): 761
  • Saves (SV): 696
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .915
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 17 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...