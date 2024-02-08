Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins have a record of 31-10-9 and are set to host the Vancouver 34-11-5 Canucks at TD Garden on Thursday, February 8, at 7 p.m. ET. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak's impressive 33 goals and 40 assists, while for the Canucks, J.T. Miller's 22 goals and 46 assists have been impressive.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN. Boston is coming off a 4-1 home loss against the Calgary Flames on February 6, while Vancouver secured a 3-2 victory on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on the same day.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Vancouver Canucks

Forwards

Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm

Dakota Joshua- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander- Nils Aman- Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Vancouver Canucks- Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 36

Games Started (GS): 36

Wins: 27

Losses (L): 8

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 87

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.43

Shots Against (SA): 1085

Saves (SV): 998

Save Percentage (SV%): .920

Shutouts (SO): 5

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 41 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lines

Forwards

Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko- Morgan Geekie- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen- Jesper Boqvist- Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Boston Bruins - Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 24

Games Started (GS): 23

Wins: 15

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 66

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.78

Shots Against (SA): 761

Saves (SV): 696

Save Percentage (SV%): .915

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 17 seconds