Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 5th 2024

The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks will clash in a Pacific Division matchup on Tuesday. The game will commence at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game info

Date: March 5, 2024 (Tuesday)

March 5, 2024 (Tuesday) Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Fubo TV

Fubo TV Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Vancouver Canucks game preview

The Vancouver Canucks secured a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks to ease their losses against the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3) and LA Kings (5-1). With a record of 2-5-1 in their last eight games, the Canucks are determined to take revenge against the Kings.

Despite their recent struggles, the Canucks boast an impressive overall record of 39-17-7 and have performed well with their new captain Quinn Hughes leading the way. They are currently placed first in the Pacific division.

Vancouver Canucks: Key players and injuries

Leading the team in points is J.T. Miller with 83, followed by Elias Pettersson with 75 and Quinn Hughes with 71. Brock Boeser has contributed 62 points, while Filip Hronek has added 45 to the team's tally.

Tyler Myers (D): Lower Body injury, Expected return: at least Mar. 13

Carson Soucy (D): Hand injury, IR. Expected return: at least Mar. 5

Guillaume Brisebois (D): Undisclosed injury, IR. Expected return: at least Mar. 25

Dakota Joshua (C): Upper Body injury, IR. Expected return: at least Mar. 5

Los Angeles Kings game preview

The Los Angeles Kings, currently positioned in seventh place in the Western Conference with a record of 31-19-10, secured a 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday following a similar triumph against Vancouver.

Earlier in this season they suffered seven straight losses but after that, they have slowly picked up pace. They recently had a four-game win streak in which they defeated strong contenders like New Jersey and Boston.

Los Angeles Kings: Key players and injuries

Leading the team in points is Kevin Fiala with 55, followed by Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar, both with 51 points. Quinton Byfield has contributed 46 points, while Trevor Moore has added 42 to the Kings' total.

Mikey Anderson (D): Upper Body injury, Expected return: at least Mar. 11

Carl Grundstrom (RW): Lower Body injury, IR. Expected return: at least Mar. 23

Adrian Kempe (RW): Upper Body injury, Expected return: at least Mar. 11

Viktor Arvidsson (RW): Lower Body injury, IR. Expected return: at least Mar. 16