Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks, who lead the Western Conference with a 37-13-6 record, will face the 10th-place Minnesota Wild (25-23-6) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday at 2:00 PM ET.

The Canucks suffered a 4-2 defeat at home against the Winnipeg Jets on February 17. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild's recent matchup ended in a 3-2 home overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Both teams look to bounce back in this Western Conference clash, with Vancouver aiming to maintain their top position and Minnesota seeking to improve their standing.

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

Nils Hoglander- Elias Lindholm- Elias Pettersson

Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe- Nils Aman- Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalies

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks. Minnesota Wild

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 41

Games Started (GS): 41

Wins: 30

Losses (L): 10

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 100

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.45

Shots Against (SA): 1222

Saves (SV): 1122

Save Percentage (SV%): .918

Shutouts (SO): 5

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 44 seconds

Minnesota Wild projected lineups

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson- Marco Rossi- Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime- Connor Dewar- Frederick Gaudreau

Jake Lucchini- Ryan Hartman- Vinni Lettieri

Defensemen

Jacob Middleton- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill- Declan Chisholm

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Minnesota Wild starting goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury will most likely start for the Minnesota Wild.

Marc-Andre Fleury will most likely start for the Minnesota Wild. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 25

Games Started (GS): 22

Wins: 10

Losses (L): 9

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 66

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.83

Shots Against (SA): 674

Saves (SV): 608

Save Percentage (SV%): .902

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 3 seconds