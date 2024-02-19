Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks, who lead the Western Conference with a 37-13-6 record, will face the 10th-place Minnesota Wild (25-23-6) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday at 2:00 PM ET.
The Canucks suffered a 4-2 defeat at home against the Winnipeg Jets on February 17. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild's recent matchup ended in a 3-2 home overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
Both teams look to bounce back in this Western Conference clash, with Vancouver aiming to maintain their top position and Minnesota seeking to improve their standing.
Vancouver Canucks projected lineupsVancouver Canucks
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander- Elias Lindholm- Elias Pettersson
- Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
- Ilya Mikheyev- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe- Nils Aman- Sam Lafferty
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
- Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko
- Casey DeSmith
Vancouver Canucks starting goalies
Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 41
- Games Started (GS): 41
- Wins: 30
- Losses (L): 10
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 100
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.45
- Shots Against (SA): 1222
- Saves (SV): 1122
- Save Percentage (SV%): .918
- Shutouts (SO): 5
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 44 seconds
Minnesota Wild projected lineupsMinnesote Wild
Forwards
- Kirill Kaprizov- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy
- Marcus Johansson- Marco Rossi- Mats Zuccarello
- Brandon Duhaime- Connor Dewar- Frederick Gaudreau
- Jake Lucchini- Ryan Hartman- Vinni Lettieri
Defensemen
- Jacob Middleton- Brock Faber
- Jonas Brodin- Zach Bogosian
- Jon Merrill- Declan Chisholm
Goalies
- Marc-Andre Fleury
- Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild starting goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury will most likely start for the Minnesota Wild. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 25
- Games Started (GS): 22
- Wins: 10
- Losses (L): 9
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 66
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.83
- Shots Against (SA): 674
- Saves (SV): 608
- Save Percentage (SV%): .902
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 3 seconds