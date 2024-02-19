  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 19, 2024 15:09 GMT
Vancouver Canucks v Minnesota Wild
Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks, who lead the Western Conference with a 37-13-6 record, will face the 10th-place Minnesota Wild (25-23-6) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday at 2:00 PM ET.

The Canucks suffered a 4-2 defeat at home against the Winnipeg Jets on February 17. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild's recent matchup ended in a 3-2 home overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Both teams look to bounce back in this Western Conference clash, with Vancouver aiming to maintain their top position and Minnesota seeking to improve their standing.

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Vancouver Canucks v Washington Capitals
 Vancouver Canucks

Forwards

  • Nils Hoglander- Elias Lindholm- Elias Pettersson
  • Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
  • Ilya Mikheyev- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
  • Phil Di Giuseppe- Nils Aman- Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

  • Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
  • Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalies

  • Thatcher Demko
  • Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalies

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks. Minnesota Wild
Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks. Minnesota Wild

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 41
  • Games Started (GS): 41
  • Wins: 30
  • Losses (L): 10
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 100
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.45
  • Shots Against (SA): 1222
  • Saves (SV): 1122
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .918
  • Shutouts (SO): 5
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 44 seconds

Minnesota Wild projected lineups

Minnesota Wild v Vegas Golden Knights
 Minnesote Wild

Forwards

  • Kirill Kaprizov- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy
  • Marcus Johansson- Marco Rossi- Mats Zuccarello
  • Brandon Duhaime- Connor Dewar- Frederick Gaudreau
  • Jake Lucchini- Ryan Hartman- Vinni Lettieri

Defensemen

  • Jacob Middleton- Brock Faber
  • Jonas Brodin- Zach Bogosian
  • Jon Merrill- Declan Chisholm

Goalies

  • Marc-Andre Fleury
  • Filip Gustavsson

Minnesota Wild starting goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury will most likely start for the Minnesota Wild.
Marc-Andre Fleury will most likely start for the Minnesota Wild.

Marc-Andre Fleury will most likely start for the Minnesota Wild. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 25
  • Games Started (GS): 22
  • Wins: 10
  • Losses (L): 9
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 66
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.83
  • Shots Against (SA): 674
  • Saves (SV): 608
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .902
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 3 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...