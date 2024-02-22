  • home icon
  • Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 22, 2024 15:10 GMT
Vancouver Canucks v Seattle Kraken
The Vancouver Canucks, leading the Western Conference with a record of 37-15-6, are set to face the 11th-ranked Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. EST.

Vancouver is coming off a recent setback, experiencing a 3-1 defeat on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche in an away game.

On the other hand, the Seattle Kraken had a home game Monday, where they lost 4-3 in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings. This loss added to Seattle's season record, currently standing at 23 wins, 21 losses and 11 overtime losses.

As the Kraken strive to improve their position in the conference standings, they face a formidable challenge against the high-performing Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

  • Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm
  • Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
  • Arshdeep Bains- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
  • Phil Di Giuseppe- Nils Aman- Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

  • Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
  • Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalies

  • Thatcher Demko
  • Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 42
  • Games Started (GS): 42
  • Wins: 30
  • Losses (L): 11
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 102
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.44
  • Shots Against (SA): 1248
  • Saves (SV): 1146
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .918
  • Shutouts (SO): 5
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 44 seconds

Seattle Kraken projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jared McCann- Matty Beniers-Jordan Eberle
  • Jaden Schwartz- Alex Wennberg- Andre Burakovsky
  • Eeli Tolvanen- Yanni Gourde- Oliver Bjorkstrand
  • Tomas Tatar- Tye Kartye- Brandon Tanev

Defensemen

  • Vince Dunn- Adam Larsson
  • Jamie Oleksiak- Will Borgen
  • Brian Dumoulin- Justin Schultz

Goalies

  • Joey Daccord
  • Philipp Grubauer

Seattle Kraken starting goalie

Joey Daccord will most likely start for the Seattle Kraken. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 38
  • Games Started (GS): 35
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses (L): 11
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 10
  • Goals Against (GA): 88
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.37
  • Shots Against (SA): 1118
  • Saves (SV): 1030
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .921
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 36 seconds

