Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks, leading the Western Conference with a record of 37-15-6, are set to face the 11th-ranked Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. EST.

Vancouver is coming off a recent setback, experiencing a 3-1 defeat on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche in an away game.

On the other hand, the Seattle Kraken had a home game Monday, where they lost 4-3 in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings. This loss added to Seattle's season record, currently standing at 23 wins, 21 losses and 11 overtime losses.

As the Kraken strive to improve their position in the conference standings, they face a formidable challenge against the high-performing Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm

Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe- Nils Aman- Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks.

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 42

Games Started (GS): 42

Wins: 30

Losses (L): 11

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 102

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.44

Shots Against (SA): 1248

Saves (SV): 1146

Save Percentage (SV%): .918

Shutouts (SO): 5

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 44 seconds

Seattle Kraken projected lineups

Forwards

Jared McCann- Matty Beniers-Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz- Alex Wennberg- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen- Yanni Gourde- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar- Tye Kartye- Brandon Tanev

Defensemen

Vince Dunn- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin- Justin Schultz

Goalies

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Seattle Kraken starting goalie

Joey Daccord will most likely start for the Seattle Kraken.

Joey Daccord will most likely start for the Seattle Kraken. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 38

Games Started (GS): 35

Wins: 16

Losses (L): 11

Overtime Losses (OTL): 10

Goals Against (GA): 88

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.37

Shots Against (SA): 1118

Saves (SV): 1030

Save Percentage (SV%): .921

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 36 seconds