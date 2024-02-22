Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks, leading the Western Conference with a record of 37-15-6, are set to face the 11th-ranked Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. EST.
Vancouver is coming off a recent setback, experiencing a 3-1 defeat on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche in an away game.
On the other hand, the Seattle Kraken had a home game Monday, where they lost 4-3 in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings. This loss added to Seattle's season record, currently standing at 23 wins, 21 losses and 11 overtime losses.
As the Kraken strive to improve their position in the conference standings, they face a formidable challenge against the high-performing Canucks.
Vancouver Canucks projected lineups
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm
- Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
- Arshdeep Bains- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe- Nils Aman- Ilya Mikheyev
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
- Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko
- Casey DeSmith
Vancouver Canucks starting goalie
Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 42
- Games Started (GS): 42
- Wins: 30
- Losses (L): 11
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 102
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.44
- Shots Against (SA): 1248
- Saves (SV): 1146
- Save Percentage (SV%): .918
- Shutouts (SO): 5
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 44 seconds
Seattle Kraken projected lineups
Forwards
- Jared McCann- Matty Beniers-Jordan Eberle
- Jaden Schwartz- Alex Wennberg- Andre Burakovsky
- Eeli Tolvanen- Yanni Gourde- Oliver Bjorkstrand
- Tomas Tatar- Tye Kartye- Brandon Tanev
Defensemen
- Vince Dunn- Adam Larsson
- Jamie Oleksiak- Will Borgen
- Brian Dumoulin- Justin Schultz
Goalies
- Joey Daccord
- Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken starting goalie
Joey Daccord will most likely start for the Seattle Kraken. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 38
- Games Started (GS): 35
- Wins: 16
- Losses (L): 11
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 10
- Goals Against (GA): 88
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.37
- Shots Against (SA): 1118
- Saves (SV): 1030
- Save Percentage (SV%): .921
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 36 seconds