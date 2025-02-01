“Vancouver might be Pittsburgh of north”: NHL analyst issues honest take on J.T. Miller’s blockbuster trade to NY Rangers

On Saturday, NHL insider David Pagnotta shared his thoughts on J.T. Miller’s trade to the New York Rangers. He said it was a good move for the Vancouver Canucks, considering the rift situation with teammate Elias Pettersson. The Canucks got solid assets in return, excluding the conditional first-round pick which was given to the Pittsburgh Penguins in another trade.

"I think under the circumstances, yes, this is, this is a good deal for the Vancouver Canucks," Pagnotta said. "Now, since we already know the first round pick is flipped, I won't include that as part of this discussion right now."

J.T. Miller, 31, had 35 points in 40 games this season. He was traded to the Rangers for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a top-13 protected first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The trade ended the internal conflict between Miller and Pettersson.

Pagnotta discussed Vancouver’s trade: They sent a first-round pick, Vincent Desharnais, Danton Heinen and prospect Melvin Fernstrom to Pittsburgh for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor. The analyst also mentioned that the Canucks's management has strong ties to the Penguins.

"They continued to cook on Friday night, making a trade. We joke that Vancouver might be Pittsburgh of the north because Jim Rutherford likes doing deals there... So they go to Pittsburgh, and this time, here's the trade." Pagnotta said.

The Canucks now have three players named Pettersson. They already had two Elias Pettersson and now Marcus. Pagnotta said the team is focused on making the playoffs.

"They were really getting to work there. Yeah. I mean, their eyes are on the playoffs, and you know, this is what they're gunning for." Pagnotta said.

Vancouver wants to move past the J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson situation.

"They feel they can make some noise later this season, especially with this whole JT Miller, Elias Patterson situation, presumably behind them." Pagnotta said.

The Canucks believe these trades will help them succeed in the second half of the season.

"One of the premier impact forwards in the NHL": Rangers GM Chris Drury on acquiring J.T. Miller

J.T. Miller, #8 of the New York Rangers, steps onto the ice. (Credits: Getty)

Rangers GM Chris Drury praised J.T. Miller’s skill and physicality. He believes Miller will be a key part of their team.

"He is certainly one of the premier impact forwards in the NHL," Drury said on Saturday, per NHL.com. "He brings a unique combination of skill, size and physicality to our team. Not just helps us here in the short term, but will be a key part of our core moving forward."

For Vancouver Canucks, their eyes are set on the upcoming home game against Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

