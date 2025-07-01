  • home icon
  • Vancouver PD release statement on rumored assault on Canucks' Evander Kane, callout inaccurate report from 'anonymous' accounts

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 01, 2025 05:48 GMT
Forward Evander Kane made headlines last week after being traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Edmonton Oilers. According to multiple reports, Kane was attacked by multiple people outside a bar in downtown Vancouver.

However, Kevin Charach of CTV News reported that the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) stated there were no reports of an assault at Pierre’s or involving any Vancouver Canucks member, noting that the rumors appeared to originate from anonymous social media accounts.

"We don’t have any reports of an assault at Pierre’s or anything involving any member of the Vancouver Canucks. This appears to have originated with anonymous social media accounts." -- VPD on the Kane rumours," Charach posted on X.
The news of Evander Kane’s alleged assault was first reported by the 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast, claiming that Kane was attacked in Vancouver and required medical attention.

The report stated that Kane was doing fine, with a video expected to be released to show he was not at fault, as he was minding his own business when the incident occurred, and his friends were restrained during the event.

Evander Kane announced his trade to Canucks on social media post

Evander Kane announced his trade to the Vancouver Canucks via a social media post. He expressed gratitude to the Edmonton Oilers' ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers for their belief in him and the opportunity to play fpr a passionate franchise.

"To my teammates—thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories. I’ll always remember the playoff runs, the highs and lows, and the pride of going to war with a special group of guys."
"To the fans—thank you for embracing me and showing unwavering support throughout my time in Edmonton. Rogers Place was always electric, and I’m proud to have played in front of such a passionate hockey city. My family and I have built some incredible relationships that will last forever," Kane posted on X.
Kane was drafted No. 4 overall by the now-defunct Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL draft. The 33-year-old had a spell of three seasons with the Oilers, notching 111 points through 62 goals and 49 assists in 161 games.

