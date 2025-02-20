"Vancouver trying to sabotage Team USA": Hockey fans react to the final verdict on Quinn Hughes' playing status at 4 Nations Final

Quinn Hughes will not play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada. The Vancouver Canucks defenseman was expected to replace Charlie McAvoy, who is out with a shoulder infection and AC joint injury. However, the Canucks have reportedly not cleared Hughes to play because of his oblique injury.

Hughes has been out since Jan. 31. He was recently cleared for contact in practice but is not ready for Thursday’s game. Team USA will now have Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson and New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce as replacements.

Hughes has played well this season, scoring 14 goals and 45 assists with a +15 rating.

After the news of Hughes' absence, Spittin’ Chiclets posted on X (formerly Twitter),

"Quinn Hughes is not travelling to Boston to join the team #JusticeForQuinn"

Following this, NHL fans reacted on X.

"Vancouver trying to sabotage team USA," one fan said.

"Damn USA is cooked smh man," another fan commented.

"Shame, would have made a difference," one user commented.

"only way canada can win is by poisoning our players," a fan said.

"Illness? Canadians make me sick too," a fan joked.

"Canadian medical staff doesn’t clear player to play against Canadians," a fan tweeted.

Quinn Hughes explains why he couldn't join Team USA for 4 Nations final

Quinn Hughes explained he was ineligible for a Team USA injury substitute callup. He said he wanted to play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final but could not travel to Boston. He withdrew from the tournament on Feb. 9 due to injury and remained in Vancouver, practicing with the Canucks. Hughes said the rules prevented him from joining because Team USA still had six defensemen.

“I really want to, and [the tournament has] obviously been really hard to watch,” Hughes said (via NHL.com). “Want to play, but I guess, from what I can understand, the rules are the rules. Canada was able to bring Harley in because Theodore got injured and Makar was sick, so they were down to five [defensemen]. In the U.S. circumstance, with Charlie going down, they still have their six ‘D,’ so I think that is where it changes my position a little bit.”

Hughes found it difficult to withdraw from the team.

“Not to be dramatic, but it was extremely hard. I think it’s been something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.” Hughes said.

Hughes also focused on staying healthy for the Canucks.

“Really what it came down to, I just wasn’t healthy enough where I wasn’t sure that I [couldn’t] get worse.”

Quinn Hughes said he wanted to avoid further injury and be ready for Vancouver’s next game against Vegas on Saturday.

