Vegas Golden Knights depth chart updated with acquisition of Noah Hanifin and other additions

The Vegas Golden Knights have significantly bolstered their roster ahead of the 2024 NHL deadline. They have made several high-profile acquisitions, including Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks. This move adds another star player to their lineup, strengthening their chances of another deep playoff run.

"David Edstrom is key part of trade to SJ from Vegas" Elliotte Friedman tweeted.

Hertl, joined Vegas amidst a successful season, despite undergoing knee surgery. Expected to return before this season ends, Hertl has 15 goals and 43 points in 48 games.

The Sharks will retain a portion of his cap hit as part of the deal. The move will see top prospect David Edstrom and multiple draft picks heading to San Jose.

This acquisition follows two other significant trades by Vegas: Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals and Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames. This shows that Vegas is committed to strengthening its roster for a playoff push.

NHL insider Luke Fox was impressed by the move and acknowledged it on X:

"Vegas adds Tomas Hertl, Noah Hanifin and Anthony Mantha this week. Wow."

The new Vegas Golden Nights lineup will look something like this:

Forward

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson - William Karlsson - Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter - Nicolas Roy - Michael Amadio

Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar

(Tomas Hertl will most likely be put in the First or Second line)

Defencemen

Noah Hanifin - Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

More on Hertl and the Vegas Golden Knights' playoff chances

Hertl, in the early stages of an eight-year, $65.1 million deal, is expected to transition to long-term injured reserve to facilitate this trade for Vegas. The 30-year-old forward, sidelined since January 27th, recently underwent knee surgery on February 12th.

"I have made the decision to have this procedure done now so that I can return to 100 per cent as soon as possible. I look forward to returning to the ice and getting back with my teammates as soon as I can," Hertl said before his surgery.

With the addition of Hertl and other key players, the Vegas Golden Knights aim to claim their position as contenders for the NHL's Stanley Cup.

Occupying a wild-card spot with 73 points, the Knights look set to make a run in the postseason. They are the defending Stanley Cup team and are trying to win the cup again this year.