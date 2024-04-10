Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 10th 2024

The defending champions Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-8) will take on the Edmonton Oilers (47-24-5) at Rogers Place on Wednesday, April 10th, with puck drop scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT).

Teams: Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Date: April 10, 2024

April 10, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Information: TNT

TNT Live Streaming: Hulu and Fubo (free trial)

Hulu and Fubo (free trial) Location: Rogers Place

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Where to Watch

The game will be broadcast on TNT for viewers in the United States, with coverage starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, for Canadian viewers, the game will be available on local sports networks.

For those preferring online streaming, various platforms offer live streaming options, including official NHL streaming services. Hulu and Fubo are also among the streaming platforms.

Channels to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights:

TNT through MAX

SN1

TNT

SN

SCRIPPS

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Team Overview

The Vegas Golden Knights, currently standing fourth in the Pacific Division, are looking to bounce back after a narrow 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, where Jack Eichel showcased his scoring prowess with two goals.

On the other side, the Edmonton Oilers are positioned second in the Pacific Division, boasting a commendable 47-24-5 record, including a solid 16-7-0 record in Pacific Division games.

Both teams have been in good form recently, with the Oilers boasting a 6-3-1 record and averaging four goals per game in their last ten outings. The Golden Knights have also been strong, with a similar 6-3-1 record, averaging 3.5 goals per game.

Matchup Details:

This will be their third game together this season. The Golden Knights secured a 3-1 victory in their previous meeting, led by Eichel's two goals.

Top Players To Watch:

Zach Hyman has been a standout player for the Oilers, with an impressive tally of 52 goals and 22 assists. Captain Connor McDavid is leading in assists with 99 and will vie to complete an assist century. Leon Draisaitl has notched six goals and nine assists in the last ten games. Edmonton's lineup has quite depth.

On the Golden Knights' side, Jonathan Marchessault has been a key player with 41 goals and 26 assists, while Shea Theodore's recent form with one goal and six assists in the last ten games has been crucial.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers recent injury updates:

In terms of injuries, the Oilers have a clean bill with no players listed, while the Golden Knights are dealing with a few minor setbacks. Nicolas Roy and Alex Pietrangelo are listed as day-to-day with undisclosed and illness issues, respectively, while Mark Stone, William Carrier, and Adin Hill remain out due to various injuries.

