Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more| Feb. 27, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night. The Golden Knights are coming off three consecutive losses, while the Maple Leafs have won seven straight games.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, TSN4 and SCRIPPS

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 32-19-7 record after losing to the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in their last game.

They are scoring 3.14 goals per game and conceding 2.81. Their power play success rate is 19.9%, while their penalty kill rate is 81.1%.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are considered the underdogs against the Maple Leafs, with moneyline odds of +141.

Vegas Golden Knights key players and injury status

Mark Stone has been productive for Vegas, contributing 53 points with 16 goals and 37 assists in 56 games. Meanwhile, Jonathan Marchessault has netted 30 goals and assisted 18.

Logan Thompson has a 17-11-5 record with a save percentage of .907 and a goals-against average of 2.74 per game.

Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body), William Carrier (upper body), Brett Howden (upper body) and Jack Eichel (lower body) are unavailable.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 33-16-8 season record after beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in their last game.

On average, the Maple Leafs score 3.68 goals per game and allow 3.12. Their power play success rate is 29.3%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 77.1%. Toronto is considered the favorite with moneyline odds of -166.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

William Nylander has been a key player for Toronto this season, tallying an impressive 78 points, scoring 31 goals and providing 47 assists.

Meanwhile, Auston Matthews has accumulated 77 points, with 52 goals and 25 assists. Ilya Samsonov has a 14-4-6 record with a save percentage of .883 and a goals-against average of 3.18.

Matt Murray (hip), John Klingberg (hip), Conor Timmins (illness), Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle) and Jake Muzzin (back) are sidelined due to injury.