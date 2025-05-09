"Vegas just got hosed by Canadian refs again": Knights fans incensed as Oilers win Game 2 in OT soon after no penalty call on Viktor Arvidsson

The Edmonton Oilers won Game 2 of their Round 2 series in overtime, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Thursday. Vegas fans were upset after a missed penalty call just before the winning goal.

Viktor Arvidsson appeared to trip Brayden McNabb, who went hard into the boards and left the game. There was no penalty on the play, and McNabb left with an injury.

Soon after, Connor McDavid passed to Leon Draisaitl, who scored the game-winner at 15:20 of overtime. It was a clean wrist shot.

The Golden Knights posted the final results on X, saying

“McDraisaitl in overtime. Oilers win Game 2.”

Soon, fans took notice of the post and shared their opinion on Viktor Arvidsson's hit and the Oilers' win.

“Vegas just got hosed by Canadian refs again.” One fan wrote.

“5’10 player putting his hand on a 6’4 player and he falls into the boards lmao ok.” Another fan said.

"Wow. I've seen enough. The series is over. Next year it is I guess. Been a fan of this team for 10 years now. This performance was just terrible." another fan said.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X:

"That was the most atrocious non-call I’ve ever seen. The refs were horrible, worse than Hill was during regulation" a fan reacted.

"Evander kane paid off these canadian refs" one fan joked.

"There’s something wrong with this game. The 5 minutes was earned. The no call with the stick between the legs?" one fan mentioned.

Knights lost the game even after their third-period comeback effort

The Vegas Golden Knights failed to win the game despite coming back from two goals down in the third period.

For the game, the Knights were outshot by the Edmonton Oilers 37-32. The Oilers led faceoffs with 56.6%, and scored two power-play goals on four chances. Vegas went 0-for-3. The Golden Knights had 21 penalty minutes, compared to the Oilers' 10.

Victor Olofsson scored in the first period for Vegas with a power-play goal. But Jake Walman tied the game in the second period. Vasily Podkolzin gave Edmonton the lead, scoring under Adin Hill’s glove. Darnell Nurse made it 3-1 after getting a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. William Karlsson answered for Vegas by scoring through Calvin Pickard’s pads.

In the third periEvander Kane scored Edmonton’s fourth goal after a pass from Zach Hyman. Olofsson scored again for Vegas on the power play, and Alex Pietrangelo tied the game 4-4 with a wrist shot. Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner with a one-timer off a pass from Connor McDavid to win the game.

