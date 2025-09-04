"Vegas did that years ago" "Holy crap those are sick": NHL fans left divided as Seattle Kraken unveil new glow-in-the-dark jersey 

NHL fans had mixed reactions as the Seattle Kraken revealed their third jersey for 2025-26. The design is all black with glow-in-the-dark details. It will be used 12 times, starting Nov. 1 against the New York Rangers. The crest has an ice blue outline that glows, as well as names, numbers and shoulders.The logo has a “stealth mode” black-on-black look with the red eye unchanged. The glow design connects to bioluminescence in Pacific Northwest waters, while the sleeves also feature sonar-inspired patterns.Glow-in-the-dark jerseys have appeared before in the NHL, with the Vegas Golden Knights using a similar design in 2022-23. This is Seattle’s first such uniform, and the team believes the design fits its identity.The &quot;Spittin' Chiclets&quot; podcast's X account posted the pictures on X on Thursday.&quot;The Seattle Kraken just dropped their new third jersey, and it glows in the dark 👀,&quot; &quot;Spittin' Chiclets&quot; tweeted.Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.“Vegas did that years ago. Old news,” one fan said.“Holy crap those are sick,” a fan wrote.&quot;Now use a glow in the dark puck and play with the lights out 😁,&quot; another fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Creativity at its finest! Just trying to get people to spend their money on something new,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;That’s pretty sick tbh. They’re still a mid team but at least they’ll look gross every once in awhile,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;What a fantastic idea for all those games they play with the lights off. Obviously not meant for the players, but for the sales,&quot; another fan commented.Dates when the Seattle Kraken will wear their new jerseyThe Seattle Kraken will wear the jersey in 11 home games and one away matchup from November to April. It adds variety to their look, and the glow design is expected to stand out under arena lights.Against New York Rangers – Nov. 1Against San Jose Sharks – Nov. 5Against Dallas Stars – Nov. 26At Edmonton Oilers – Dec. 4 (Away)Against Minnesota Wild – Dec. 8Against Vancouver Canucks – Dec. 29Against Boston Bruins – Jan. 6Against Anaheim Ducks – Jan. 23Against New Jersey Devils – Jan. 25Against St. Louis Blues – March 4Against Colorado Avalanche – March 12Against Vegas Golden Knights – April 9Fans will likely continue debating about the jerseys, as it has already drawn a lot of attention.