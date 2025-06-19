"Very old for 4 year extension" "But taxes aren't a thing": NHL fans react as Dallas Stars sign Matt Duchene to $18M contract extension 

A day after the Stanley Cup was over, the Dallas Stars announced the signing of forward Matt Duchene to a long-term contract extension worth $18 million. The four-year deal has an average annual value of $4.5 million. It will begin from next season and run through the 2029 season.
Duchene was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He scored 82 points (including 30 goals) in 82 games last season. He joined the Stars on a one-year deal in 2023 after being bought out by the Nashville Predators.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared the news on X.
Several fans shared their reactions in the comment section, with some questioning the length of the deal.
“Overpay,” one fan simply wrote.
"But taxes aren't a thing," another wrote.
“He is very old for a 4 year extension, but the AAV is really good value,” another fan said, pointing to Duchene's age, which is 34.
"Wow. Point per game player getting 4.5M. Tell me again how no state tax isn’t a factor," one fan said.
Here are some more reactions to Duchene's signing:
"So a guy that put up 30 goals last season and 82 points signs for $4.5M meanwhile Bowman signing a largely unproven 27 year old at $4m per year…what are we doing here Oilers…" a fan said.
"Not the biggest Dutchy fan since his days in Colorado, but credit to him for taking a team-friendly deal. I think he could’ve earned more come July 1st," another fan said.
"Must be nice not having to really pay a lot of tax. 4.5 million in Texas would be about 6.5 in Ontario probably more," a fan pointed.
Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill's statement on Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill announced the extension on Wednesday. He said Matt Duchene adds skill and experience to the team’s offense.
“We are thrilled to have Matt back with our organization,” Nill said, via NHL.com. "As our team’s leading scorer last season, he helped to solidify our forward group while also providing invaluable leadership off the ice."
Nill talked about Duchene's perfect fit and mentioned their shared goal. That goal is to win a championship in Dallas.
This season, the Stars were looking solid in the regular season and in the playoffs after acquiring forward Mikko Rantanen. But they lost to the Oilers in the Western Conference finals.
