"Very old for 4 year extension" "But taxes aren't a thing": NHL fans react as Dallas Stars sign Matt Duchene to $18M contract extension 

A day after the Stanley Cup was over, the Dallas Stars announced the signing of forward Matt Duchene to a long-term contract extension worth $18 million. The four-year deal has an average annual value of $4.5 million. It will begin from next season and run through the 2029 season.

Duchene was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He scored 82 points (including 30 goals) in 82 games last season. He joined the Stars on a one-year deal in 2023 after being bought out by the Nashville Predators.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared the news on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Several fans shared their reactions in the comment section, with some questioning the length of the deal.

“Overpay,” one fan simply wrote.

Expand Tweet

"But taxes aren't a thing," another wrote.

“He is very old for a 4 year extension, but the AAV is really good value,” another fan said, pointing to Duchene's age, which is 34.

Expand Tweet

"Wow. Point per game player getting 4.5M. Tell me again how no state tax isn’t a factor," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions to Duchene's signing:

"So a guy that put up 30 goals last season and 82 points signs for $4.5M meanwhile Bowman signing a largely unproven 27 year old at $4m per year…what are we doing here Oilers…" a fan said.

"Not the biggest Dutchy fan since his days in Colorado, but credit to him for taking a team-friendly deal. I think he could’ve earned more come July 1st," another fan said.

"Must be nice not having to really pay a lot of tax. 4.5 million in Texas would be about 6.5 in Ontario probably more," a fan pointed.

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill's statement on Matt Duchene

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill announced the extension on Wednesday. He said Matt Duchene adds skill and experience to the team’s offense.

“We are thrilled to have Matt back with our organization,” Nill said, via NHL.com. "As our team’s leading scorer last season, he helped to solidify our forward group while also providing invaluable leadership off the ice."

Nill talked about Duchene's perfect fit and mentioned their shared goal. That goal is to win a championship in Dallas.

This season, the Stars were looking solid in the regular season and in the playoffs after acquiring forward Mikko Rantanen. But they lost to the Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama