"Very surprising" - Ryan Whitney speculates on what delayed Dan Bylsma's return to the NHL

Former NHL player and Spittin Chiclets host Ryan Whitney offered his thoughts on Dan Bylsma, a highly accomplished coach. He explained why Bylsma has taken so long to return to the NHL. Bylsma, who won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 and the Jack Adams Award in 2011, was fired by the Penguins in 2014.

Bylsma had a two-year stint with the Buffalo Sabres. After which he held some other roles in the League before moving to AHL in 2021.

Despite his impressive resume, including coaching Team USA in the Sochi Olympics, Dan Bylsma's return to the NHL has been unexpectedly delayed.

"It's been very surprising that it's taken him this long." Whitney speculated.

"I don't really know what happened because a guy with that resume, being younger, I don't know if he pissed some people off or how he did things. There were rumors about what type of coach he was, but it is surprising that it took this long for him to get another chance."

After leaving the NHL, Bylsma worked with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds. He saw significant success there, leading the team to the Western Conference Finals.

"So this guy, he's kind of maybe reinvented himself a little bit. Seattle gets the guy who's been with their prospects and their AHL players, similar to Pittsburgh," Whitney noted.

Bylsma took over in Pittsburgh in February 2009 and guided the Penguins to a Stanley Cup victory, succeeding Michel Therrien. Bylsma led the Penguins to five playoffs back to back, but they managed to qualify for conference finals only once.

Bylsma's coaching career has had its ups and downs, but his recent success in the AHL suggests he may have refined his approach.

Dan Bylsma becomes Seattle Kraken's second head coach

The Seattle Kraken hired Dan Bylsma as their second head coach. Bylsma brings his Stanley Cup-winning experience and familiarity with the team's prospects from coaching their AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Bylsma, 53, replaces Dave Hakstol. Hakstol was fired after the Kraken missed the playoffs.

Seattle general manager Ron Francis had high praise for Bylsma's leadership:

“Dan is a winner with a proven track record of developing both young and veteran talent, and his leadership will help our team as we move forward.”

With a 320-190-55 NHL coaching record with the Penguins and Sabres, Bylsma also coached Team USA to fourth place at the 2014 Olympics.

Despite struggles with the Sabres, he saw success in the AHL. He guided the Firebirds to the Calder Cup final in his first season and the conference finals this season.