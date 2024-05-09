Following the Boston Bruins' 6-1 defeat against the Florida Panthers, attention has turned to a heated moment involving the Bruins' standout David Pastrnak and the Panthers' alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk.

Amid the tussle, veteran Bruins reporter Jimmy Murphy urged the Bruins to target Tkachuk in Game 3. Murphy's statement, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has ignited discussions about the role of physicality and retribution in professional hockey.

"Some may call this advocating for violence, but it is what it is, The #NHLBruins need to make Matthew Tkachuk feel pain in Game 3. How that's done, I don't care. That's their choice, but it needs to happen," Murphy shared in his post on X

This statement alludes to a strong tradition among hockey fans of protesting the way players who play a rough game are treated by the management. Matthew Tkachuk, well-known for his taste for starting fights and crossing ethical lines, has many times found himself amid conflict and criticism.

The incident in question unfolded during the recent matchup between the Bruins and Panthers, as Pastrnak, displaying commendable resolve, engaged Tkachuk in a physical altercation towards the end of the game.

However, Matthew Tkachuk's response crossed a line, as he delivered a shot on Pastrnak while the Bruins winger was prone on the ice.

Matthew Tkachuk and Panthers' 6-1 win over Bruins

In a fiery matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins, the Panthers emerged victorious with a dominant 6-1 win, leveling the series at 1-1.

Aleksander Barkov led the way with two goals and two assists, and Sam Reinhart added four assists. Brandon Montour, Steven Lorentz, Gustav Forsling and Eetu Luostarinen all contributed to the Panthers' offensive onslaught.

The game took a physical turn in the third period, resulting in a total of 146 penalty minutes. Notably, a showdown between Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak added fuel to the fire, resulting in misconduct for both players.

Despite Boston's early efforts, Florida's dominance was evident, as they limited the Bruins to just one shot on goal for over 16 minutes. Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who had been solid throughout the playoffs, was replaced by Linus Ullmark after allowing four consecutive goals.

The Panthers' momentum carried into the third period, where they quickly extended their lead to 4-1. Barkov's setup for Luostarinen marked the end of Swayman's night, as Florida continued to pour on the pressure.