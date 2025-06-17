Corey Perry and the Edmonton Oilers have their work cut out as they face the Florida Panthers, who are aiming to clinch the series at home in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. They will need Connor McDavid, who has scored just one goal in the five games so far.

Ahead of the game, Corey Perry was asked by the media on Monday about his thoughts on the Oilers' captain and his observations after signing with the club at the start of 2024. Instead of focusing on McDavid's on-ice contributions, the veteran spoke about the 26-year-old's commitment and leadership.

He recalled the time when the pair were first teammates during the 2016 IIHF World Championships, where Perry captained the Canadian team to a gold medal finish and made a comparison to the current Connor, who is crucial to the Oilers' morale and success.

"Everyone knows he’s a great player. You would have known that, but just about his leadership off the ice — what he brings in — in terms of how he helps the group in these moments. He’s huge. I didn’t know him that well. I played with him at World Championships, but he was a lot younger, and I didn't know him that well when I came in.

"I was very surprised — you know how outgoing he is in the dressing room — how he can — you know — he’s just friends with everybody — and he’s that leader. He’s a voice, and he uses it when it needs to be said or something needs to be said. His actions speak louder than his words. I wouldn’t ask for a better captain, that's for sure," Perry said.

The Oilers have been blown out by the Panthers in two of the last three games in embarrassing 6-1 and 5-2 losses. McDavid, still tied for the playoff points total alongside Leon Draisaitl with 33, has had just two points in those three games.

Corey Perry makes Oilers' Game 6 mindset clear

The Oilers haven't been able to get off to the best starts in all five games in the series. Their lack of depth has also been highlighted after Zach Hyman, the postseason leader in hits, had his season cut short due to injury. That, alongside Panthers' defensive efforts on forwards like McDavid and Draisaitl, has made it hard to play their brand of hockey.

Despite those challenges, Perry stated that the team is ready to fight it out in their second consecutive year, where they face elimination in Game 6.

"Our backs are against the wall. After a disappointing game — you know, all around — you have to bounce back. It’s the playoffs. If you don't, everything’s over, and suddenly you’re going home for the summer.

"So you got to be able to flush it, move on, and be ready for the next one. We know what's at stake. We know where we are, and we want to make sure it doesn't happen," Perry said.

It remains to be seen what changes head coach Kris Knoblauch makes in order to force a Game 7 at home.

