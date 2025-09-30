  • home icon
  • Veteran ex-Maple Leafs winger unofficially retires from NHL despite offers from multiple clubs: Report

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 30, 2025 17:52 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Maple Leafs veteran Max Pacioretty unofficially retires after 17 NHL seasons (Source: Imagn)

Ex-Maple Leafs winger Max Pacioretty might be stepping away from the NHL after 17 seasons. NHL insider Nick Alberga wrote on X that Pacioretty is “hanging up his skates” even though several teams showed interest during the summer. He is now spending his time working with the University of Michigan.

Pacioretty got drafted in 2007 (22nd pick) by the Montreal Canadiens. He made his debut the next year and stayed relatively quiet offensively for three seasons. He played for a decade there, scoring at least 30 goals in five seasons and racking up 60 points.

Late in his Habs career, he led the team as a captain. However, a trade to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018 gave him a new start, and he played four seasons there. In his last three seasons, he played for Carolina, Washington, and Toronto. The Leafs became his last NHL stop.

In his 2024-25 season with the Maple Leafs, Pacioretty scored five goals and added eight assists in the regular season, averaging 13 minutes of ice time. During the playoffs, he chipped in three goals and five assists, including a game-winner. His scoring was secondary, but his experience and consistent play supported the team.

Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz says new four-year deal brings security and belonging

On Sunday, Anthony Stolarz agreed to a four-year, $15 million deal with the Maple Leafs. In a conversation with NHL.com, Stolarz said the process took time but ended well for both sides.

“We got to a number that my family and I are comfortable with, and obviously ‘Tree’ (Brad Treliving) was happy with as well,” he said.

He added that the longer commitment gives him a sense of security and belonging in Toronto.

"(The commitment) is huge," he added. "It makes you feel secure. It makes you feel wanted. I'm looking forward to getting the season started with the guys and just being part of a core...being part of a group that is committed to winning. I think the (security) is why you play the game."

Stolarz also praised the Maple Leafs for their support and called his time in Toronto “first class.”

Edited by Krutik Jain
