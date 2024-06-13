Veteran executive Laurence Gilman departs Maple Leafs, primed to draw interest in free agency: Report

On Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported that veteran executive Laurence Gilman parted ways with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The seasoned hockey executive is now on the open market and is expected to attract interest from other teams.

"Hearing that Laurence Gilman has parted ways with the Maple Leafs organization. Mutual decision. His deal expires this month. Veteran hockey executive now on the open market. Should draw interest," LeBrun tweeted on X.

In 2018, Gilman joined the Leafs as an assistant general manager and held the role until the 2021-2022 season. Then, he became a senior vice president with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Before his tenure with the Leafs, Gilman had notable stints as a hockey operations executive with the Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks.

Gilman was a top candidate for the Vancouver Canucks' general manager position two years ago, a role that eventually went to Patrik Allvin. Gilman is also known for his work with the NHL on their expansion developments in 2016.

Despite his substantial contributions, Gilman hasn't been listed on Toronto’s management pages since 2022, per Kyle Cushman of theScore. Gilman’s expertise, particularly in salary cap management, is expected to make him a hot commodity in the open market.

Toronto Maple Leafs' situation prompted management to rehaul

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs despite giving their best. This was the tipping limit for Bruins' management because they had only once qualified past the first round in the playoffs since 2004. They reached the second round in 2023.

The change started with the firing of Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. This was his fifth season as a coach. Following this, Craig Berube was hired, who has won one Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Maple Leafs right wing Max Domi's contract extension situation

Max Domi, a pending unrestricted free agent, expressed his desire to remain with the Leafs, the team he grew up watching. Domi, who lives in Toronto with his family, reiterated his hope to re-sign.

“If it works out, great. If not, I’ve enjoyed every second of it. Wearing that jersey was a huge honour and huge privilege,” Domi saidoto The Star.

“I hope it works out, but we’ll see. That’s over my head now. The agent and (GM Brad Treliving) are gonna be talking and figuring it out on our end.”

Domi's NHL journey began with the Arizona Coyotes. He followed this with stints with the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars.