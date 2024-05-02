"Veteran guys should know better" - HC Bruce Cassidy displeased with Alex Pietrangelo's roughing penalty which led to Stars' game-winning goal 

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't too pleased with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo's penalty for rough play that ended up being the game-winning goal for the Dallas Stars in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Pietrangelo made a rough play by delivering a high elbow hit to Tyler Seguin's nose near the boards during the second period. Initially, Pietrangelo was given a five-minute major penalty for elbowing, but it was later changed to a two-minute minor after a review.

The penalty call against Pietrangelo gave the Stars a power play opportunity, with Jason Robertson scoring the crucial goal with less than four minutes remaining in the period. The goal, ultimately, turned out to be the deciding factor in the Stars' 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Speaking to Sportsnet following the game, Bruce Cassidy emphasized the need for veteran players like Alex Pietrangelo to make better decisions on the ice:

"Veteran guys should know better," Cassidy said of Pietrangelo. "We didn't like the hit on Theodore by Seguin. Quite obviously left his feet, targeted the head. So, you're going to be upset, but that's playoff hockey. You've got to find a way to channel it. ... We should know better."

Pietrangelo's play was a direct response to Tyler Seguin's hit on his teammate, Shea Theodore, which was a high hit earlier in the period.

Alex Pietrangelo and Golden Knights face elimination against Dallas Stars

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars

The Vegas Golden Knights kicked off the series strong with wins in Game 1 and 2, but the reigning champions have hit a rough patch in the last three games, losing all of them.

The Dallas Stars managed to secure their first home win in the series on Wednesday, putting them ahead 3-2 in the series and needing only one win to advance to Round 2.

Alex Pietrangelo and the Golden Knights, who were initially in a commanding position against the Stars, face elimination in an upcoming crucial Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. It's a must-win situation for the reigning champions to stay alive in the playoffs.