Veteran NHL insider envisions Connor McDavid pulling a 'Gretzky' and ditching Oilers, joining $3.5B franchise

Connor McDavid has been one of the best hockey players in the entire world (by some metrics, he is the best) for a very long time. However, it has not yet resulted in a championship.
The Edmonton Oilers fell short in the title series last year despite nearly coming all the way back from a 3-0 deficit. They lost in Game 7. They're now behind in the Western Conference Finals. If it doesn't lead to a title, one hockey insider thinks that might do it for McDavid in Edmonton.
Stan Fischler likened it to what happened with Wayne Gretzky all those years ago:
"Just for the sake of argument, let's say that Oilers don't win the Stanley Cup, AGAIN. What are the chances that eventual free agent Connor McDavid rents his Edmonton digs and decides to do a Gretzky and rents a condo within walking distance of the New York Rangers at MSG? Possible? No? Yes!"
McDavid has not played for any other NHL franchise yet, but it's unclear whether he would consider leaving to win a ring. The Oilers have come close, but he's not getting any younger and is still ringless. If that remains, Fischler thinks he might want to consider the $3.5 billion New York Rangers (as per Forbes).
What are the chances Connor McDavid gets a ring with the Oilers?
The Edmonton Oilers were cruising to a clutch Game 1 win over the Dallas Stars when the opposition's offense suddenly caught fire. The Stars scored five goals in the third period to ice a game that was once in Edmonton's hands.
It crushed the Oilers and had a shockwave effect on their overall title odds. Winning Game 1 obviously doesn't guarantee a team will win the series, but it helps.
If Connor McDavid is going to get to and win the Stanley Cup title, it will require a comeback. Right now, the Oilers have the second-worst odds of winning it all at +380 (FanDuel).
The Carolina Hurricanes, after a catastrophic opening game, are +480. The Florida Panthers are +175, and the Stars are +195. None of the teams are a longshot, and things can change, but the odds aren't in McDavid and Edmonton's favor at the moment.
