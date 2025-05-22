Veteran NHL insider envisions Connor McDavid pulling a 'Gretzky' and ditching Oilers, joining $3.5B franchise

Connor McDavid has been one of the best hockey players in the entire world (by some metrics, he is the best) for a very long time. However, it has not yet resulted in a championship.

Ad

The Edmonton Oilers fell short in the title series last year despite nearly coming all the way back from a 3-0 deficit. They lost in Game 7. They're now behind in the Western Conference Finals. If it doesn't lead to a title, one hockey insider thinks that might do it for McDavid in Edmonton.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stan Fischler likened it to what happened with Wayne Gretzky all those years ago:

"Just for the sake of argument, let's say that Oilers don't win the Stanley Cup, AGAIN. What are the chances that eventual free agent Connor McDavid rents his Edmonton digs and decides to do a Gretzky and rents a condo within walking distance of the New York Rangers at MSG? Possible? No? Yes!"

Ad

McDavid has not played for any other NHL franchise yet, but it's unclear whether he would consider leaving to win a ring. The Oilers have come close, but he's not getting any younger and is still ringless. If that remains, Fischler thinks he might want to consider the $3.5 billion New York Rangers (as per Forbes).

What are the chances Connor McDavid gets a ring with the Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers were cruising to a clutch Game 1 win over the Dallas Stars when the opposition's offense suddenly caught fire. The Stars scored five goals in the third period to ice a game that was once in Edmonton's hands.

Ad

It crushed the Oilers and had a shockwave effect on their overall title odds. Winning Game 1 obviously doesn't guarantee a team will win the series, but it helps.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers lost (Imagn)

If Connor McDavid is going to get to and win the Stanley Cup title, it will require a comeback. Right now, the Oilers have the second-worst odds of winning it all at +380 (FanDuel).

The Carolina Hurricanes, after a catastrophic opening game, are +480. The Florida Panthers are +175, and the Stars are +195. None of the teams are a longshot, and things can change, but the odds aren't in McDavid and Edmonton's favor at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama