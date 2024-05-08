Veteran NHL journalist Jim Matheson delivered a hot take on Connor McDavid missing out on the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by the NHL Players' Association.

Despite McDavid's impressive season, Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews were named finalists for the award on Wednesday.

Matheson took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his surprise at the omission of McDavid from the top three:

"NHL players voted Kucherov, MacKinnon and Matthews for Ted Lindsay award as top player this season which is all good. But McDavid is best player in world and players all know it."

McDavid, who has won the award four times (including last season) and has been nominated six times, had an outstanding season. He became the first player in 33 years to have 100 assists in a single season, a mark that Kucherov matched a few nights later.

McDavid finished the year third in points with 132, behind both Kucherov and MacKinnon.

While Auston Matthews finished the season with an impressive 69 goals, the most by a player since 1995–96, McDavid still surpassed the Toronto Maple Leafs superstar's point total of 107 points. Additionally, McDavid was nominated for the Hart Trophy, while Matthews was not.

Kucherov topped the NHL, scoring a career-high 144 points with 44 goals and 100 assists across 81 games. MacKinnon followed closely, placing second with 140 points, 51 goals and 89 assists in 82 games.

Matthews was the NHL's leading goal scorer with 69 goals and secured sixth place with a personal best of 107 points in 81 games.

NHL fans react to Connor McDavid missing out on the Ted Lindsay Award

Despite the impressive performances of the three finalists, the omission of McDavid from the top three has sparked discussions among hockey fans and analysts.

One fan commented:

"Mcdavid 100 assists... 4th player in NHL history to do so and he's not even nominated."

Another fan was surprised by Connor McDavid not getting nominated.

"I want MacKinnon to win, but it’s kind of surprising not seeing McDavid here".

Here are some fan reactions:

"McDavid shut out of the only award that matters - the one decided by peers. You love to see it." one fan wrote on X.

"McDavid might just take this out on the Canucks round 2." a fan wrote on X.

"Lmao McFraud left out." one fan wrote.

"I wouldn't want to play Connor McDavid on the day his peers told him he wasn't a top 3 player this season." a user wrote.

As the hockey world awaits the announcement of the Ted Lindsay Award winner, the debate surrounding Connor McDavid's absence from the list of finalists is likely to continue.