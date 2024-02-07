"Vicious" "20-game suspension": Fans react to Brenden Dillon's hit that leveled Noel Acciari

NHL fans reacted to Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon for his vicious hit on Pittsburgh Penguins Noe Acciari's head during Tuesday's matchup, with many demanding a lengthy suspension for the player's actions.

The incident unfolded during the second period when Acciari had the puck and was skating toward the neutral zone. While moving the puck near the boards, Acciari was impeded by Dillon, who delivered an illegal check to the Pens center's head.

Acciari's helmet flew off, and he was slow to get up. His teammates assisted him to the locker room to be checked. Meanwhile, Brenden Dillon was ejected from the game after receiving a five-minute major and a game misconduct penalty for the hit.

It is highly expected that the NHL's Department of Player Safety will have a look at Brenden Dillon's hit to Noel Acciari's head.

It is highly expected that the NHL's Department of Player Safety will have a look at Brenden Dillon's hit to Noel Acciari's head. Here's what NHL fans had to say about Dillon's illegal hit:

"That's vicious. Suspension worthy."

Another chimed in:

"20 game suspension. Insane hit"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Meanwhile, the contest between the two teams ended with the Penguins shutting out the Jets, 3-0 at home.

The Pens scored two goals on the powerplay in the matchup. Kris Letang, Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust were the scorers in the Pens' shutout win over the Jets.

How have Brenden Dillon and Noel Acciari fared this season?

Dillon has primarily played on the Jets' second line of the defensive unit alongside Neal Poink. This season, the 33-year-old defenseman has averaged 18:29 minutes of ice time and notched up 15 points through six goals and nine assists in 47 games with a plus/minus of +16.

Seattle Kraken v Pittsburgh Penguins

Meanwhile, Noel Acciari has been a fourth-liner choice for the Pittsburgh Penguins offense alongside Jansen Harkins and Jeff Carter this season. The 32-year-old center has averaged 13 minutes of ice time and racked up four points through an assist and three goals so far this season.