"Video game stuff" "Most skilled player of all time": Fans left amazed by Connor McDavid's wondrous toe drag goal in first period

NHL fans online were amazed by Connor McDavid's stunning goal in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars. McDavid skillfully maneuvered the puck and executed a magnificent toe-drag goal while surrounded by the Stars players in the crease.

At 4:17 of the first period, Connor McDavid netted one of the most thrilling goals of this post-season, making it challenging to describe the sheer brilliance of this goal.

Here's a video of the goal:

Here's what NHL fans had to say about McDavid's stunner on X (formerly Twitter). One commented:

"Video game stuff right there"

Another fan chimed in and said:

"Most skilled player of all time"

"How many people can even pull this off in NHL on the Stix?!," one fan wondered.

Here are some of the other top reactions to Connor McDavid's goal:

"Holy crap. I had to watch it several times. That’s freakin crazy good. I thought he was hurt?" one wrote.

"That was amazing display of eye/hand coordination," one posted.

"The greatest player to ever strap skates on," another opined.

The Edmonton Oilers were up 2-0 after the end of the first period. They are one game away from advancing to the Cup final for the first time since 2006.

Connor McDavid reflects on winning the Western Conference

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers clinched the Western Conference title after defeating the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 6.

McDavid notched up two points in the contest and will be playing his first Stanley Cup Finals series in his career since being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL draft.

In the post-game media interactions, McDavid reckoned that even though their performance in big games may not always look perfect, they were able to finish strong. McDavid emphasized that the team's next step is to move on from this victory (via NHL.com):

"We’ve closed out big games. It’s not always the prettiest, but we got it done and that’s all that really matters,” McDavid said. “I thought we gave up a couple looks coming down the stretch that we’d like to not give up, and guys were sacrificing their bodies with big blocks or 'Stu' making timely saves, whatever it was."

"We got it done and that’s all that really matters. We’ll move on from this one tonight.”

Connor McDavid leads the post-season with 31 points (five goals and 26 assists). He and the Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday.