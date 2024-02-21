Viktor Arvidsson injury: Why did LA Kings forward exit game against CBJ?

Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson found himself on the sidelines once again after sustaining a lower-body injury on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The unfortunate incident occurred on his first shift of the game, leaving Arvidsson visibly struggling to put weight on his left leg as he made his way off the ice. The setback comes as a blow to the seasoned campaigner, especially as it was only his fourth game of the season following his back surgery.

Arvidsson's injury raises concerns about his availability for the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The uncertainty surrounding his potential return leaves the Kings contemplating lineup adjustments, with Jaret Anderson-Dolan emerging as a likely candidate to fill the void if Arvidsson is unable to play.

The Swedish forward had been making strides on his return to the ice, contributing with an assist in the recent 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also starred with four shots on goal and two blocked shots.

Viktor Arvidsson discusses return from injury and team dynamics

Earlier during the day, Viktor Arvidsson talked about his return after being sidelined due to a lower body injury, following the Blue Jackets game, where he did not return to the ice due to recovery.

Viktor Arvidsson expressed his enthusiasm about being back on home turf, emphasizing the significance of his first home game since his season debut after injury.

"That's great. Yeah. Especially being back home now," he told Carrlyn Bathe on BallySportWest. "It's going to be a good first home game, so it'll be fun."

About his role on the team, particularly his reinstatement on the power play and the second line. Arvidsson said:

"No, obviously good. Coach just put me in situations where I'm comfortable, and I'm just trying to be a difference-maker and trying to help the team win"

Following the team's recent success on the road, with three consecutive wins, Arvidsson highlighted the significance of continuing that strong road game mentality into the home arena:

"No, obviously we got to start winning at home, too. We got to be hard to play against in here. And our fans actually, they help a lot. So we have to get it going"

About the people who supported him during his injury and the gratitude he holds for them, Viktor Arvidsson added:

"No, the whole management was just so awesome and just understood my situation, understood what I had to do, and it was a personal thing, too.

"I got to have a life after and stuff like that. So it was great, and they supported me all the way, so it was awesome"

