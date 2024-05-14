"Villain of the series" "Fine him again": NHL fans react to Nikita Zadorov's take on Carson Soucy's suspension

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov shared his thoughts following teammate Carson Soucy's suspension for a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers' star Connor McDavid during Game 3 of the second-round series. Zadorov commented on the NHL's decision, which led to NHL fans reacting to his statement.

The incident involving Soucy cross-checking McDavid right after Zadorov cross-checked him from behind at the end of Sunday night's game. The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety subsequently announced Soucy's one-game suspension for the play.

In response to the suspension, Zadorov offered his perspective, stating:

"They have to protect their investment... That's my understanding," he said, alluding to the league's commitment to safeguarding star players like McDavid.

NHL insider Ryan Rishaug first brought attention to Zadorov's response to the Soucy suspension with a tweet.

These remarks from Nikita Zadorov were immediately followed by reactions from NHL fans, who posted their opinions on social media.

"Villain of the series. Nothing more." One fan called Zadorov.

"Fine him again" another fan said.

"Why do we quote a 5-6 D-man. It’s like getting a quote from Ryan Reaves. Doesn’t matter, start asking players that matter," a fan wrote.

So, he’s insinuating the league is rigged (which is hilarious coming from a Vancouver player) and this should definitely result in Zadorov being fined or suspended. Even though he won’t be." another fan said.

Some fans shared their opinions of Nikita Zadorov's remarks directed towards the NHL's management and were in support, praising him for it:

"What a beauty, so refreshing to hear players that have personality in the otherwise boring NHL," a fan said on Zadorov's statement.

"This is actually so accurate that it's mind-blowing stuff. He nailed that. They do indeed have to protect their investment..lol. 'McDiver' doesn't have a team that will do it, so the NHL will," another fan said.

Ex-Oilers player responds to Nikita Zadorov and Carson Soucy's hit on Connor McDavid

Former Edmonton Oilers enforcer Luke Gazdic commented on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy cross-checking McDavid postgame in Game 3, leading to a league fine for Nikita Zadorov and a one-game suspension for Soucy.

Gazdic criticized the Oilers' lack of response to protect McDavid, expressing disappointment with no teammates intervening.

“I didn’t love the response, I didn’t love the reaction, that’s my first thought,” Gazdic said "As a player who took a lot of pride in sticking up for his teammates...

"I didn’t think there was any response there from any Oilers players, and that’s my biggest thing. I was and am not happy with nobody at all jumping in there from the orange and blue.”

Gazdic shared his thoughts on The Jeff Marek Show, questioning the Oilers' failure to stand up for their captain, Connor McDavid.