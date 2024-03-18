Vincent Desharnais injury: What happened to Oilers defenseman after heated fight with Josh Manson?

During a scrum in front of Edmonton's net against the Colorado Avalanche, Vincent Desharnais engaged in a physical altercation with Josh Manson, resulting in a broken finger for Desharnais.

Oilers' Head Coach Kris Knoblauch noted Vincent Desharnais' absence in the third period due to a potential injury. Desharnais, having shown improvement this season, played alongside Darnell Nurse in the second pairing.

Fortunately, Oilers GM Ken Holland acquired Troy Stecher before the trade deadline, providing a capable replacement. Stecher, with 488 NHL games under his belt, has contributed a goal and five points across 48 games this season, averaging 18:20 of ice time per game.

Vincent Desharnais' absence doesn't leave the Oilers in dire straits due to Stecher's addition. However, Desharnais' recovery timeline remains uncertain, with hopes for a swift return ahead of the playoff season.

Vincent Desharnais: From college hockey to NHL milestones

Vincent Desharnais began his hockey journey in the college ranks, playing for Providence College from 2015 to 2019 after a stint with the Chilliwack Chiefs in the BCHL.

Despite being selected in the 7th round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, Desharnais didn't make his professional debut until signing with the Oilers in March 2022 on a two-year entry-level contract. Before that, he spent three seasons in the minor leagues, suiting up for the Wichita Thunder in the ECHL and the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL.

His NHL debut came during the 2022–23 season when he was called up by the Oilers, marking his first appearance on January 11, 2023, in a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Desharnais made his mark during the 2023–24 season by scoring his inaugural NHL goal on October 29, 2023, during an outdoor game against the Calgary Flames, contributing to the Oilers' 5-2 triumph.

Avalanche edge Oilers in thrilling overtime finish

Artturi Lehkonen sealed the victory for the Colorado Avalanche with a last-second goal in overtime, securing a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Lehkonen's decisive goal came with just one second remaining, capitalizing on a feed from Nathan MacKinnon to beat Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Sean Walke­r from Colorado scored first, 10:39 into the second period. Warre­n Foegele e­vened the score for Edmonton at 5:46 of the third pe­riod, making it 1-1. Sam Carrick gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead 11:48 into the period. However, Walker struck again for the Avalanche at 14:40, forcing overtime.

Despite a strong effort from both teams, Lehkonen's late goal ultimately secured the victory for the Avalanche, extending their winning streak to six games.