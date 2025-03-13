Vincent Trocheck's wife Hilary reacts to Jonathan Quick signing 1-year New York Rangers extension

Jonathan Quick will play his 19th NHL season after signing a one-year, $1.55 million extension with the Rangers. After this, Hilary Trocheck, wife of Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck, shared her excitement on Instagram.

On Wednesday, she reshared the team’s post and wrote,

"Today is a good day. The goats are staying."

via Instagram/@hillarytrocheck

Vincent Trocheck has been an important player for the Rangers since signing in 2022. He is from Pittsburgh and has Italian heritage. He and his wife, Hilary, have two children and enjoy life in New York.

Quick holds the record for most wins by an American-born goalie with 402. He ranks 14th in NHL history for wins. He joined the Rangers after a brief time with the Vegas Golden Knights. He won his third Stanley Cup with Vegas after being traded from the LA Kings in 2023. Since joining New York, he has secured the backup goalie position, which was a concern in the past.

In the 2023-24 season, Jonathan Quick had a .911 save percentage in 26 starts. This season, he has a .896 save percentage in 17 starts. Quick’s return gives the Rangers a stable backup goalie and a respected veteran. The team has struggled this season with a 31-28-6 record.

Jonathan Quick couldn't help the New York Rangers in Sunday's loss to Blue Jackets

The New York Rangers lost 7-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. It was their third straight loss before losing to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Jonathan Quick started in the goal and saved 21 shots out of 28 he faced. He played for 57:24 minutes and was pulled at the end.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period. Justin Danforth scored off a pass from Zach Werenski. The Rangers tied it 1-1 at 19:31 after Artemi Panarin deflected a shot from Alexis Lafrenière.

Adam Fantilli made it 2-1 at 3:07 of the second period. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and shot from the right circle. He scored again 26 seconds later, giving Columbus a 3-1 lead.

The Rangers tied the game with two shorthanded goals. Braden Schneider scored at 6:54, and Chris Kreider made it 3-3 at 7:36. Columbus regained the lead at 13:43. Mathieu Olivier deflected a pass past Jonathan Quick. Dante Fabbro made it 5-3 with a long shot at 18:47.

Kent Johnson scored at 10:17 of the third period, and later Fantilli completed his hat trick at 11:51, making it 7-3.

