  • Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary pens heartfelt birthday message for beau with throwback picture from 2017 as Rangers forward turns 32 

Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary pens heartfelt birthday message for beau with throwback picture from 2017 as Rangers forward turns 32 

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 12, 2025 06:17 GMT
New York Rangers v Anaheim Ducks - Source: Getty
Hillary pens heartfelt birthday message to Vincent Trocheck - Source: Getty

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck celebrated his 32nd birthday on July 11, and his wife, Hillary, marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram story.

She shared a throwback photo of Trocheck from 2017 along with a caption that read:

"HBD you wild thing."
Vincent Trocheck&#039;s wife Hillary Instagram story - Credit: @hillarytrocheck
Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary Instagram story - Credit: @hillarytrocheck

In a separate Instagram post dedicated to Trocheck's birthday, Hillary shared several photos of Vincent with their family and kids. She captioned the post:

"Happy birthday to my bestie, my superman, my favorite guy. Love you for everything you are!"
The photos included a shot of Trocheck posing with their kids, a photo of the couple together, one of Trocheck sporting a cowboy hat and more.

She also posted some fun videos on her IG story of Trocheck goofing around. One clip showed him using his hand luggage as weights while walking through an airport. Another video featured Trocheck enjoying a drink while on vacation in Banff, Alberta.

Vincent Trocheck&#039;s wife Hillary Instagram story - Credit: @hillarytrocheck
Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary Instagram story - Credit: @hillarytrocheck

Fans react to Vincent Trocheck's 32nd birthday

New York Rangers fans also celebrated Vincent Trocheck's 32nd birthday on social media. Some used Trocheck's birthday as an opportunity for him to be named the next Rangers captain.

One fan tweeted:

"When are we announcing him as the new captain?"
Another wrote:

"A big C would be a great birthday present. Just sayin"
Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"Today would be the perfect day to announce him as the new Captain!!!" one fan said.
"I bet his birthday wish is to be packaged in a trade and get out of a #NYR sweater," another fan joked.
"Happiest of birthdays to the inimitable Vincent Trocheck! O EXCITED to be partnering with his wife, Hillary, for my giveaway next week!" a fan commented.
"So he will be 33 this time next year when the Rangers have already signed McDavid and changed the outlook of the franchise. Bookmark it," one fan added.

It's clear Vincent Trocheck has made an impression in his short time with the Rangers so far, and fans are eager to see him continue leading the team, perhaps even as the next captain.

Edited by Veer Badani
