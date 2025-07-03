Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary pens heartfelt reaction to 'son' Will Cuylle signing two-year extension with the Rangers

The New York Rangers signed forward Will Cuylle to a new two-year contract extension worth $7.8 million this week. On Wednesday, Rangers alternate captain Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary penned a heartfelt message reacting to the news.

During his rookie season, Will Cuylle lived with Vincent Trocheck and his family instead of taking an apartment in New York City. He was invited into the Trochecks’ home where he mentioned enjoying game nights and home-cooked meals with the family.

Hillary Trocheck reposted a Rangers graphic announcing the deal on her Instagram stories. In the caption, she added:

“Proud of my son!!! Proud mom”

Cuylle’s new contract carries an average annual value of $3.9 million. It is a bridge contract until the player and the team decide upon committing to a long-term deal in the future.

Cuylle had a strong 2024-25 season, scoring 20 goals and adding 25 assists for a total of 45 points in 82 games. He played a physical style and was used in several key roles throughout the season. The Rangers were looking to avoid any offer sheet threats from other teams and locking Cuylle up early helped them keep cap space under control.

Vincent Trocheck offered Will Cuylle to stay at his family abode

Back during his rookie season, Will Cuylle was staying in a hotel in White Plains, New York. He mentioned that since he wasn’t sure if he’d make the team, he didn’t bother finding a proper place to live.

But once he made the Rangers’ opening night lineup, veteran forward Vincent Trocheck stepped in. Trocheck mentioned that he had gone through the same thing when he was a rookie with the Florida Panthers. He knew what it was like to live out of a suitcase and didn’t want Cuylle to deal with that alone. So, he offered Cuylle a place to stay with his family in Harrison, New York.

"He was like, 'If you'd rather stay here it's up to you. You're welcome to stay here,'" Cuylle said. "He's an easy guy to get along with, great family."

Vincent Trocheck then shared that Cuylle has become part of the family and he joins them for dinner whenever the team is home and the kids love having him around. His wife Hillary was completely on board from the start.

"She understood that as an older veteran on the team it's the right thing to do so she was cool with it," Trocheck said.

Trocheck mentioned that he gives Cuylle advice at the rink but does not overdo it at home. They watch hockey together and drive to practice as teammates and friends.

