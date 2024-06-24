Vintage photo of a jacked up Gordie Howe sparks awe among NHL fans - "He looks like the Incredible Hulk" "He was 'built different"

In an old photo, hockey legend Gordie Howe stands by a calm lake and holds a fishing rod. Howe was not just an NHL star but he tried all sorts of activities to keep himself fit. The image was shared by Morgan Cameron Ross On X. It compares today's players' success with Howe's lasting impact.

"Whenever I post old footage of hockey in the 1950s-60s, a ton of people come out saying that modern guys would demolish them. Every time I see someone post that I think of this photo of Gordie Howe fishing," Ross shared on X.

Several NHL fans responded enthusiastically to the post featuring Howe's picture.

"He really was 'built different'," one fan said.

"My Lord, he looks like the Incredible Hulk," a fan commented.

"Without steroids, protein supplements, creatine supplements and next to nothing to gain mass," one X user said.

Here are some more reactions from NHL fans on X.

"The old players had heart. I think they would win in modern equipment if given 1 year to train," one fan said.

"Gordie Howe was strong, fit and pure elegance in motion as he floated across the ice towards the blue line flicking that tiny black puck with absolute precision, into the net," another fan wrote.

"To be fair, that’s probably why he was dominant and played until he was like, 60," a fan posted.

Gordie Howe was an NHL player from 1946 to 1980. He played 26 seasons with Detroit and the WHA. He was picked for NHL All-Star 23 times.

Gordie Howe's fitness allowed him to play in the NHL till the age of 50

Gordie Howe was known by the name 'Mr. Hockey' and he is counted among the NHL greats to this day. It is mainly because of his incredible focus and connection with the game.

He scored over 800 goals and held the all-time record before Wayne Gretzky surpassed him. He played in the NHL for 32 seasons, whereas modern-day players get near their career end in just about 20 years or less.

Howe played from the aftermath of World War II, through the Cold War era, playing in both the NHL and the World Hockey Association. He was also playing in an era where physical play was intense and defenders had free rein. But Howe was skilled and built different, earning six MVP trophies in a decade.

Howe's dedication to fitness allowed him to play in the NHL till he reached 51 years of age.