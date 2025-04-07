Wayne Gretzky, move aside, we can now officially say that Alex Ovechkin is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. The "Great 8" accomplished the unthinkable feat on Sunday afternoon, ripping a wrist shot past Ilya Sorokin during a second-period power play at UBS Arena.

Ovechkin's teammates, family, friends, and legends of the game all joined in on the celebration of goal number 895, in a tremendous moment of recognition.

In the aftermath of the record-breaking tally, celebrities, athletes, and public figures from all over the world have sent their congratulations in videos and statements. One of the most recent is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ESPN wrote an article on Monday, sharing the comments Putin made in a statement that was released by the Kremlin:

"I congratulate you on your outstanding record. You have surpassed legendary masters in the number of goals scored in National Hockey League regular-season games. It has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad.

"I wish you health, good fortune and fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and in sports."

Ovechkin has been known to be a supporter of Putin in the past, although amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, he pleaded for peace back in February of 2022 when the invasion first began.

Alex Ovechkin has received congratulatory tributes from the rest of the NHL

Other NHL teams have shown their respect, congratulating Alex Ovechkin for his remarkable achievement. The Washington Capitals posted on X (formerly Twitter) a graphic including the messages from all 31 teams.

Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of greatness has been tremendous for the sport and brought the hockey world together in celebration. It was a record that nobody, including Ovi himself, ever thought could be touched, yet here we are.

Ovechkin will look to add to his 895 career goals when the Capitals are back in action on Thursday night to host the Carolina Hurricanes. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.

