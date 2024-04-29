Vladislav Namestnikov Injury Update: Jets HC Rick Bowness provides latest on team's center

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffered a broken cheekbone in Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, making the Winnipeg Jets' path all the more difficult.

On Monday, Jet coach Rick Bowness announced that the player was injured but that he had not been ruled out for Tuesday's game.

"Jets head coach Rick Bowness says Vladislav Namestnikov has a fractured cheek bone. He’ll travel back to Winnipeg today. Bowness won’t rule him out. “He’s a tough kid,” Mitchell Clinton shared on X.

The 31-year-old forward endured a frightening moment midway through the third period of Sunday's game when he was struck in the left side of his face by a slap shot from teammate Nate Schmidt. The extent of Namestnikov's injury was detected after the evaluation at the hospital.

Without Vladislav Namestnikov, their battle to avoid an elimination in Game 5 becomes much more difficult for Winnipeg. While his production is limited in the tournament with only one goal in four games, his experience on the ice and versatility are assets for the team. During the regular season, Namestnikov scored 37 points.

Avalanche vs. Jets game culminated in Vladislav Namestnikov's facial injury

A nerve-wracking Game 4 witnessed Valeri Nichushkin's hat trick that ultimately secured the Colorado Avalanche a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, placing them on the threshold of advancing to the next level.

Nichushkin's resurgence takes place after a tough season, during which he was absent from play due to the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and demonstrated his physical domination on the ice.

Alongside his stellar performance, Alexandar Georgiev's solid goaltending contributed to the Avalanche's success, while the Jets struggled to contain their opponent's offensive onslaught.

Despite Mark Scheifele's acknowledgment of Connor Hellebuyck as their backbone, the goaltender's difficulties persisted, with Laurent Brossoit replacing him in the third period.

The game had some curious situations, including when Vladislav Namestnikov received a facial injury.

Penalties proved costly for the Jets, allowing the Avalanche to capitalize and seize control of the game. Nikolai Kovalenko's NHL debut, following in his father's footsteps, added a poignant touch to the Avalanche's historic afternoon victory.