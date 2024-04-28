Vladislav Namestnikov injury: What happened to the Jets center?

Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov left today’s game against the Colorado Avalanche after taking a slapshot to the head.

The injury occurred midway through the third period after Jets’ defenseman Nate Schmidt unleashed a blast from the point. Namestnikov, standing in front of the net, took the puck to the side of the head as he turned around to follow the play.

After collapsing to the ice, he lay motionless for a few moments. Namesnikov responded to the medical staff’s intervention, allowing him to skate off the ice.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Jets' coach Rick Bowness stated that Namestnikov was taken to hospital for treatment. However, there is no word on the extent of Vladislav Namestnikov's injury at this time.

The Avalanche led the game 4-1 at the time of the injury. The Avs added one more to win 5-1 and took a 3-1 lead in the series.

The two teams will meet on Tuesday night in Winnipeg for Game 5, with the Avs looking to finish the series. As for the Jets, they’ll look to force Game 6 with or without Vladislav Namestnikov in the lineup.

Vladislav Namestnikov's Jets cannot stop Valeri Nichushkin

Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin had a tremendous performance in Game 4 today. The gritty winger scored a hat trick, leading the charge against Vladislav Namestnikov and the Jets.

Nichushkin scored his fourth of the playoffs, a powerplay goal, to give the Avs their first lead midway through the second. He added another powerplay marker late in the middle frame to make it 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Nichushkin potted an empty netter late in the third to seal Colorado’s third win of the series. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avs. Nate Schmidt had the lone marker for the Jets.

Nichushkin is now tied with Lehkonen for the team lead in goals this postseason with six.

Meanwhile, the Jets have not solved the Avs’ offensive assault. Since winning Game 1, the Avs have pounded Winnipeg by scores of 5-2, 6-2 and 5-1. Vezina Trophy candidate Connor Hellebuyck has looked shaky in the Jets’ net, leaving the game in favor of backup Laurent Brossoit.

The Jets must quickly regroup and find ways of stopping the Avalanche attack if they hope to climb back into this series.

As for Colorado, they will be looking to wrap things up in Game 5 and await a potential date with the Vancouver Canucks or Nashville Predators.