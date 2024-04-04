  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Rangers
  • "Was there a backstory?" - NHL fans left speculating on what caused heated opening line brawl during Devils-Rangers game

"Was there a backstory?" - NHL fans left speculating on what caused heated opening line brawl during Devils-Rangers game

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Apr 04, 2024 16:17 GMT
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers
NHL fans left speculating on what caused heated opening line brawl during Devils-Rangers game

NHL fans were left in a frenzy after a video shared by Jomboy Media on X, (formerly Twitter), showcased an intense opening line brawl during the Devils-Rangers game. The caption read:

"Aerial view of the Devils-Rangers game-opening brawl. Madness."

It sparked curiosity among fans, leaving them speculating on what might have caused such a heated altercation.

Among those eager for more information was Twitter user Capri, who goes by @MadArctrooper:

"Was there a backstory?"

Meanwhile, @McShatPants couldn't help but appreciate the camerawork captured in the video:

"Finally a cameraman that understood the assignment."

Another fan, @SlindSports, took a dig at the television production quality, comparing the instinct of a fan capturing the brawl on their smartphone to that of the studio director:

"The fan with a smartphone has a much better instinct how to direct live TV than the #TNT studio director…start wide then go in tight. It’s not rocket science!"

Amid the flurry of reactions, @DepaolaSal expressed appreciation for the shot:

"Good shot. Was dying to see what happened with Miller."

Additionally, @Rk_isOKAY described the scene as:

"Pretty awesome shot of the madness"

Drawing on personal experience, another fan reminisced about a similar brawl at a Capitals game in 2006, adding a nostalgic touch to the conversation:

"I went to a Capitals game in 2006 where this happened. Back when no one went to those games. But Ovechkin was on the team."

A sentiment echoed by @Cameltoeparade, who humorously remarked:

"Little old time hockey tonight eh?"

Rangers secured a 4-3 victory against the Devils

The New York Rangers clinched a 4-3 victory against the New Jersey Devils, highlighted by Chris Kreider's late power-play goal. Kreider emphasized the significance of the win:

"It's huge...Division games are important. You obviously saw the emotion. So it's a big two points."

Artemi Panarin, with a goal and an assist, led the Rangers alongside Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko. Jesper Bratt from the Devils acknowledged their team's resilience:

"The guys stood up for each other. We played a great game as a whole considering the situation we were in."

The game saw intense physicality, erupting into a 10-player brawl at the start, prompting both coaches to engage in heated exchanges. Peter Laviolette attributed the outburst to emotions. Brendan Smith, reflecting on the spectacle, remarked:

"It was very similar feeling, same kind of juice. ... Everyone got their dollar's worth and it's an expensive building."

Laviolette commended his team's resilience and response in the third period.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?