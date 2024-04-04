"Was there a backstory?" - NHL fans left speculating on what caused heated opening line brawl during Devils-Rangers game

NHL fans were left in a frenzy after a video shared by Jomboy Media on X, (formerly Twitter), showcased an intense opening line brawl during the Devils-Rangers game. The caption read:

"Aerial view of the Devils-Rangers game-opening brawl. Madness."

It sparked curiosity among fans, leaving them speculating on what might have caused such a heated altercation.

Among those eager for more information was Twitter user Capri, who goes by @MadArctrooper:

"Was there a backstory?"

Meanwhile, @McShatPants couldn't help but appreciate the camerawork captured in the video:

"Finally a cameraman that understood the assignment."

Another fan, @SlindSports, took a dig at the television production quality, comparing the instinct of a fan capturing the brawl on their smartphone to that of the studio director:

"The fan with a smartphone has a much better instinct how to direct live TV than the #TNT studio director…start wide then go in tight. It’s not rocket science!"

Amid the flurry of reactions, @DepaolaSal expressed appreciation for the shot:

"Good shot. Was dying to see what happened with Miller."

Additionally, @Rk_isOKAY described the scene as:

"Pretty awesome shot of the madness"

Drawing on personal experience, another fan reminisced about a similar brawl at a Capitals game in 2006, adding a nostalgic touch to the conversation:

"I went to a Capitals game in 2006 where this happened. Back when no one went to those games. But Ovechkin was on the team."

A sentiment echoed by @Cameltoeparade, who humorously remarked:

"Little old time hockey tonight eh?"

Rangers secured a 4-3 victory against the Devils

The New York Rangers clinched a 4-3 victory against the New Jersey Devils, highlighted by Chris Kreider's late power-play goal. Kreider emphasized the significance of the win:

"It's huge...Division games are important. You obviously saw the emotion. So it's a big two points."

Artemi Panarin, with a goal and an assist, led the Rangers alongside Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko. Jesper Bratt from the Devils acknowledged their team's resilience:

"The guys stood up for each other. We played a great game as a whole considering the situation we were in."

The game saw intense physicality, erupting into a 10-player brawl at the start, prompting both coaches to engage in heated exchanges. Peter Laviolette attributed the outburst to emotions. Brendan Smith, reflecting on the spectacle, remarked:

"It was very similar feeling, same kind of juice. ... Everyone got their dollar's worth and it's an expensive building."

Laviolette commended his team's resilience and response in the third period.