"Was probably told to retire or be fired" "Sheldon Keefe, welcome to Winnipeg": NHL fans react to Rick Bowness' retirement reports

NHL fans were sent into a whirlwind of speculation and reflection as news broke that Rick Bowness, the head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, would announce his retirement.

Darren Dreger, a TSN hockey insider, sparked the conversation with a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting Bowness's imminent retirement.

With over 2,600 games under his belt in the NHL and being a first-time Jack Adams Award finalist, Bowness's departure marked the end of an era for many fans.

Expand Tweet

Among the reactions that flooded social media platforms, one sentiment seemed to echo a common concern: the circumstances surrounding Bowness's retirement.

"Bowness was probably told to retire or be fired," commented one fan

Expand Tweet

Another fan wasted no time in proposing a replacement:

"Sheldon Keefe, welcome to Winnipeg."

Expand Tweet

The abruptness of Bowness's retirement left many fans grappling with the implications for the Jets, especially considering the promising season they had just experienced.

"Brutal for Winnipeg after the season they had," lamented one fan

Speculation about Bowness's successor was rife, with fans eagerly throwing names into the ring.

"Hearing Gerard Gallant is the front runner for the job," one fan claimed

"Maurice and Bowness both walk away from this job," observed one fan

Despite the mixed emotions surrounding Rick Bowness's retirement, some chose to focus on the positive aspects of his career.

"Odd timing cause he's a Jack Adams finalist, but congratulations to Rick," remarked one fan

Others expressed similar sentiments, with comments like:

"Not surprising. I wish him well"

However, amid the farewells and reflections, some fans couldn't resist injecting a dose of humor into the conversation.

"Announce the Keefe firing," quipped one fan

Winnipeg Jets' coach Rick Bowness announces retirement

Rick Bowness, a seasoned NHL coach with 38 seasons of experience, has announced his retirement from coaching, per the latest press release from the Jets.

Bowness, a native of Moncton, New Brunswick, had a tremendous influence as the Winnipeg Jets' head coach for two seasons. He worked hard to rebuild the Jets into a formidable team, leading them to the playoffs twice. Under his leadership, the Jets went 98-57-9.

In the 2023–24 season, Winnipeg soared to new heights, setting multiple franchise records. They recorded 25 road wins, embarked on two eight-game winning streaks and managed a 14-game point streak.

Throughout his career, Rick Bowness helped eight different NHL franchises, guiding teams to 17 playoff appearances. He reached the Stanley Cup Finals on three occasions, serving as an associate coach with the Vancouver Canucks in 2011, an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, and as head coach of the Dallas Stars in 2020.

Rick Bowness stands alongside legends Scotty Bowman and Pat Quinn's elite company. With an unparalleled 2,726 games coached, Bowness leaves an indelible mark on NHL history.