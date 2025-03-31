One of the best NHL prospects out there, Ryan Leonard, could be making his highly anticipated Washington Capitals debut very soon.

The 20-year-old's second season at Boston College just came to a close after losing 3-1 to the University of Denver on Sunday night. Leonard managed an assist on BC's lone goal in the game, though it wasn't enough to secure a spot in the Frozen Four.

The expectation has always been that Leonard would officially sign a contract with the Capitals and join the team as soon as his college season is over. The surprising loss on Sunday thus means that his NHL debut will come much sooner than originally expected.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sounds like Ryan Leonard will be signing with the #ALLCAPS today and is likely to make his NHL debut tomorrow vs the Bruins in Boston," Pagnotta wrote.

Leonard will sign an entry-level contract ranging somewhere from a minimum of $750,000 to a maximum of $950,000 in average annual value. As Pagnotta shared on X, the news should become official on Monday, with the likelihood that he'll debut in his hometown of Boston on Tuesday night.

Update: The Capitals just signed Leonard on an entry-level three-year contract. "Leonard 's contract will carry an average annual value of $950,000," NHL.com reports.

Ryan Leonard was extremely productive at Boston College

There's a reason why hockey fans are so excited to see Leonard join the Washington Capitals for the stretch run of the 2024-25 campaign.

The eighth overall pick from the 2023 NHL draft dominated college hockey the last two years. Leonard racked up 60 points (31 goals, 29 assists) in 41 games during his first season at BC, and followed it up with another 49 points (30 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games in 2024-25.

The Northampton, Massachusetts native also played a huge role in Team USA winning back-to-back World Junior Hockey Championships in 2024 and 2025. He produced 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 14 games over the two tournaments and was the team captain in 2025.

Leonard should make an immediate impact with Washington and can be viewed as somewhat of a trade deadline acquisition for a team that has Stanley Cup aspirations.

He could make his NHL debut on Tuesday night when the Washington Capitals are in Boston to face the Bruins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

