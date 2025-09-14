Washington Capitals places assistant coach Mitch Love on team-imposed leave amid NHL investigation

The Washington Capitals announced that their assistant coach, Mitch Love, has been placed on team-imposed leave. The decision came as the NHL is conducting an investigation, although no details have been shared. The team said Love’s leave is effective immediately and that it will not comment until the league completes its work.

The Capitals released a message on X on Sunday through their public relations account.

“Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love has been placed on team-imposed leave pending results of an investigation by the National Hockey League. We will refrain from further comment until the NHL’s investigation is complete,” Capitals PR tweeted.

NHL insider Chris Johnston shared the announcement, while another insider, David Pagnotta, added more context.

"Per sources, NHL began to investigate a matter during the off-season, around the time he was interviewing with clubs about vacant HC roles," Pagnotta tweeted.

Love joined Washington two seasons ago and has built a reputation for his defensive style. Before the Caps, he coached in the AHL with Stockton and Calgary, with his teams combining for a 96-33-11 record from 2021 to 2023. Love won AHL Coach of the Year in both seasons.

As a player, he spent time in the Western Hockey League and in the AHL. Love established himself as a physical player and often ranked among the leaders in penalty minutes. His professional career lasted six seasons, including time under contract with the Colorado Avalanche, before he transitioned into coaching.

Washington made it clear that it will wait for the NHL’s findings before sharing more information. It continues its preparations for the season without Love, leaving the situation unresolved until the investigation ends.

Mitch Love was drawing interest for HC role

Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love joined Spencer Carbery’s staff ahead of the 2023-24 season. Reports in May indicated that several NHL teams were interested in him as a head coach.

"Assistant coach Mitch Love, a two-time AHL coach of the year, is generating interest," The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun wrote. "We’ll see where that goes once the Caps’ season is over."

However, after the Capitals' playoff exit, Love's name was not talked about that much anymore.

