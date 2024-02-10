Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins (32-10-9) prepare to host the Washington Capitals (22-20-7) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the faceoff airing on ABC and ESPN+.

The Bruins boast the NHL's third-best defense, conceding only 2.57 goals per game. Meanwhile, with an average of 2.37 goals per game, the Capitals rank 30th in the league.

Boston clinched a 4-0 home win over the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 8. Conversely, Washington experienced a 4-2 defeat against the Florida Panthers in their away game on the same date.

Washington Capitals Projected Lineup

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty - Connor McMichael - T.J. Oshie

Anthony Mantha - Michael Sgarbossa - Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn - Nic Dowd - Matthew Phillips

Defenseman

Martin Fehervary - John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin - Ethan Bear

Joel Edmundson - Nick Jensen

Goalie

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Washington Capitals Starting Goalie

Washington Capitals - Charlie Lindgren

Charlie Lindgren will most likely start for the Capitals.

Games Played (GP): 22

Games Started (GS): 21

Wins (WINS): 9

Losses (L): 7

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 55

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.71

Shots Against (SA): 628

Saves (SV): 573

Save Percentage (SV%): .912

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 26 seconds

Boston Bruins Projected Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen - Jesper Boqvist - Oskar Steen

Defenseman

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalie

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins Starting Goalie

Boston Bruins - Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins.

Games Played (GP): 28

Games Started (GS): 27

Wins (WINS): 16

Losses (L): 4

Overtime Losses (OTL): 7

Goals Against (GA): 63

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.36

Shots Against (SA): 810

Saves (SV): 747

Save Percentage (SV%): .922

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 11 seconds