Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins (32-10-9) prepare to host the Washington Capitals (22-20-7) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the faceoff airing on ABC and ESPN+.
The Bruins boast the NHL's third-best defense, conceding only 2.57 goals per game. Meanwhile, with an average of 2.37 goals per game, the Capitals rank 30th in the league.
Boston clinched a 4-0 home win over the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 8. Conversely, Washington experienced a 4-2 defeat against the Florida Panthers in their away game on the same date.
Washington Capitals Projected Lineup
Forwards
- Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Tom Wilson
- Max Pacioretty - Connor McMichael - T.J. Oshie
- Anthony Mantha - Michael Sgarbossa - Aliaksei Protas
- Beck Malenstyn - Nic Dowd - Matthew Phillips
Defenseman
- Martin Fehervary - John Carlson
- Rasmus Sandin - Ethan Bear
- Joel Edmundson - Nick Jensen
Goalie
- Charlie Lindgren
- Darcy Kuemper
Washington Capitals Starting Goalie
Charlie Lindgren will most likely start for the Capitals.
- Games Played (GP): 22
- Games Started (GS): 21
- Wins (WINS): 9
- Losses (L): 7
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 55
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.71
- Shots Against (SA): 628
- Saves (SV): 573
- Save Percentage (SV%): .912
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 26 seconds
Boston Bruins Projected Lineup
Forwards
- Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk
- James van Riemsdyk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
- Jakub Lauko - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic
- Danton Heinen - Jesper Boqvist - Oskar Steen
Defenseman
- Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
- Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
- Derek Forbort - Parker Wotherspoon
Goalie
- Jeremy Swayman
- Linus Ullmark
Boston Bruins Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins.
- Games Played (GP): 28
- Games Started (GS): 27
- Wins (WINS): 16
- Losses (L): 4
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 7
- Goals Against (GA): 63
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.36
- Shots Against (SA): 810
- Saves (SV): 747
- Save Percentage (SV%): .922
- Shutouts (SO): 3
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 11 seconds
