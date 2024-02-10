Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 10, 2024 15:08 GMT
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals
The Boston Bruins (32-10-9) prepare to host the Washington Capitals (22-20-7) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the faceoff airing on ABC and ESPN+.

The Bruins boast the NHL's third-best defense, conceding only 2.57 goals per game. Meanwhile, with an average of 2.37 goals per game, the Capitals rank 30th in the league.

Boston clinched a 4-0 home win over the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 8. Conversely, Washington experienced a 4-2 defeat against the Florida Panthers in their away game on the same date.

Washington Capitals Projected Lineup

Forwards

  • Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Tom Wilson
  • Max Pacioretty - Connor McMichael - T.J. Oshie
  • Anthony Mantha - Michael Sgarbossa - Aliaksei Protas
  • Beck Malenstyn - Nic Dowd - Matthew Phillips

Defenseman

  • Martin Fehervary - John Carlson
  • Rasmus Sandin - Ethan Bear
  • Joel Edmundson - Nick Jensen

Goalie

  • Charlie Lindgren
  • Darcy Kuemper

Washington Capitals Starting Goalie

Washington Capitals - Charlie Lindgren
Charlie Lindgren will most likely start for the Capitals.

  • Games Played (GP): 22
  • Games Started (GS): 21
  • Wins (WINS): 9
  • Losses (L): 7
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 55
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.71
  • Shots Against (SA): 628
  • Saves (SV): 573
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .912
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 26 seconds

Boston Bruins Projected Lineup

Forwards

  • Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk
  • James van Riemsdyk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  • Jakub Lauko - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic
  • Danton Heinen - Jesper Boqvist - Oskar Steen

Defenseman

  • Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
  • Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalie

  • Jeremy Swayman
  • Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins Starting Goalie

Boston Bruins - Jeremy Swayman
Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins.

  • Games Played (GP): 28
  • Games Started (GS): 27
  • Wins (WINS): 16
  • Losses (L): 4
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 7
  • Goals Against (GA): 63
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.36
  • Shots Against (SA): 810
  • Saves (SV): 747
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .922
  • Shutouts (SO): 3
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 11 seconds

