Washington Capitals vs Winnipeg Jets: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

The Washington Capitals will visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday, March 11. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+ and MNMT.

The Washington Capitals hold a 30-23-9 record overall, with a less consistent 13-13-4 performance on the road. The Capitals have excelled in close games, boasting an 11-2-5 record in one-goal contests.

On the other hand, with a solid 40-18-5 overall record, the Winnipeg Jets have been formidable at home, with a 21-8-2 record. They've maintained a strong scoring balance, tallying 193 goals while allowing 152, resulting in an impressive +41 scoring differential.

Key players to watch include Mark Scheifele, leading the Jets with 19 goals and 37 assists, and Tom Wilson, contributing 15 goals and 13 assists for the Capitals.

In their respective last 10 games, both teams had strong performances, with the Jets posting a 7-3-0 record and the Capitals not far behind at 7-2-1.

Washington Capitals: Projected lineups

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Hendrix Lapierre - Aliaksei Protas

Max Pacioretty - Connor McMichael - Tom Wilson

Ivan Miroshnichenko - Dylan Strome - Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn - Michael Sgarbossa - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defencemen

Trevor van Riemsdyk - John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin - Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev - Ethan Bear

Goalies

Charlie Lindgren

Hunter Shepard

Washington Capitals: Starting goalie

Charlie Lindgren

Charlie Lindgren is expected to start for the Washington Capitals in today's NHL game. Here are his stats for this season.

GP (Games Played): 32

GS (Games Started): 31

Wins: 15

Losses: 10

OTL (Overtime Losses): 5

GA (Goals Against): 82

GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.71

SA (Shots Against): 933

SV (Saves): 851

SV% (Save Percentage): .912

SO (Shutouts): 4

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56 minutes and 49 seconds

Winnipeg Jets: Projected lineups

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Tyler Toffoli

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sean Monahan - Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Rasmus Kupari - Vladislav Namestnikov

Defencemen

Josh Morrissey - Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Winnipeg Jets: Starting goalie

Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Winnipeg Jets in today's NHL game. Here are his stats for this season.

GP (Games Played): 46

GS (Games Started): 46

Wins: 29

Losses: 14

OTL (Overtime Losses): 3

GA (Goals Against): 108

GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.35

SA (Shots Against): 1365

SV (Saves): 1257

SV% (Save Percentage): .921

SO (Shutouts): 3

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59 minutes and 59 seconds