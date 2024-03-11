  • home icon
  • Washington Capitals vs Winnipeg Jets: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Mar 11, 2024 15:42 GMT
Winnipeg Jets v Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals will visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday, March 11. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+ and MNMT.

The Washington Capitals hold a 30-23-9 record overall, with a less consistent 13-13-4 performance on the road. The Capitals have excelled in close games, boasting an 11-2-5 record in one-goal contests.

On the other hand, with a solid 40-18-5 overall record, the Winnipeg Jets have been formidable at home, with a 21-8-2 record. They've maintained a strong scoring balance, tallying 193 goals while allowing 152, resulting in an impressive +41 scoring differential.

Key players to watch include Mark Scheifele, leading the Jets with 19 goals and 37 assists, and Tom Wilson, contributing 15 goals and 13 assists for the Capitals.

In their respective last 10 games, both teams had strong performances, with the Jets posting a 7-3-0 record and the Capitals not far behind at 7-2-1.

Washington Capitals: Projected lineups

Forwards

  • Alex Ovechkin - Hendrix Lapierre - Aliaksei Protas
  • Max Pacioretty - Connor McMichael - Tom Wilson
  • Ivan Miroshnichenko - Dylan Strome - Sonny Milano
  • Beck Malenstyn - Michael Sgarbossa - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defencemen

  • Trevor van Riemsdyk - John Carlson
  • Rasmus Sandin - Nick Jensen
  • Alexander Alexeyev - Ethan Bear

Goalies

  • Charlie Lindgren
  • Hunter Shepard

Washington Capitals: Starting goalie

Charlie Lindgren
Charlie Lindgren

Charlie Lindgren is expected to start for the Washington Capitals in today's NHL game. Here are his stats for this season.

  • GP (Games Played): 32
  • GS (Games Started): 31
  • Wins: 15
  • Losses: 10
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 5
  • GA (Goals Against): 82
  • GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.71
  • SA (Shots Against): 933
  • SV (Saves): 851
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .912
  • SO (Shutouts): 4
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56 minutes and 49 seconds

Winnipeg Jets: Projected lineups

Forwards

  • Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Tyler Toffoli
  • Nikolaj Ehlers - Sean Monahan - Alex Iafallo
  • Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
  • Morgan Barron - Rasmus Kupari - Vladislav Namestnikov

Defencemen

  • Josh Morrissey - Neal Pionk
  • Brenden Dillon - Dylan DeMelo
  • Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

  • Connor Hellebuyck
  • Laurent Brossoit

Winnipeg Jets: Starting goalie

Connor Hellebuyck
Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Winnipeg Jets in today's NHL game. Here are his stats for this season.

  • GP (Games Played): 46
  • GS (Games Started): 46
  • Wins: 29
  • Losses: 14
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 3
  • GA (Goals Against): 108
  • GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.35
  • SA (Shots Against): 1365
  • SV (Saves): 1257
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .921
  • SO (Shutouts): 3
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59 minutes and 59 seconds

