"Waste of money", Should've been AM34's winger": NHL fans react as Patrick Kane signs $3 million Detroit Red Wings extension

Fans reacted as Patrick Kane signed a one-year, $3 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Kane posted 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 72 games this past season. Despite his production, reactions to his deal have been mixed. Social media lit up shortly after the announcement. One user called it:

“WASTE OF MONEY, WOW”

Another fan wrote:

“should’ve been AM34’s winger,” referencing the hope he’d join Auston Matthews in Toronto. on X.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"3 mil for 1 year on a guy who just had 50+ points and 20+ goals and is a veteran with not just playoff experience but has gone all the way multiple times we didn’t just get him for his production we got him for his mentor ship his leadership and that’s invaluable," one wrote.

"He brings nothing that Florida has which is grit! Fancy player but does little to move the needle," another wrote.

"So they want the youth on this team to follow his lead? Big mistake," a user wrote.

"I’m soooo happy!!! From a long time, Canadian fan , from Ont. Thankyou Stevie and the organization!! Patrick, was such a great acquisition, from his terrible health issues, because of hockey. …. We love you Patrick!," another commented.

Entering his 19th NHL season, the 36-year-old Kane remains one of the league’s most decorated offensive talents, with 1,343 points (492 goals, 851 assists) over 1,302 career games.

Patrick Kane on signing extension with Red Wings

Patrick Kane originally joined the Red Wings on a one-year deal signed on Nov. 28, 2023, after missing the early part of the season due to recovering from hip resurfacing surgery in June.

He chose to re-up with the club again on June 30, 2024, inking another one-year contract to continue his stint in Detroit. Patrick Kane has now avoided free agency by signing an extension on Monday. Kane said:

"Jacked up to be back! Let’s go!," on an X post.

Patrick Kane, the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft selected by the Blackhawks, is 32 points shy of surpassing Mike Modano's career total of 1,374, which would make him the highest-scoring American-born player in NHL history.

