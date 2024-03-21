WATCH: 12 players ejected as massive brawl breaks out between Wild and Kings after Dubois-Hartman scuffle

The third period of the Minnesota Wild vs. LA Kings game on Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena was pure madness.

It all started with Ryan Hartman and Pierre-Luc Dubois dropping the gloves near the neutral zone, sparking a brawl that involved players from both teams in the final period.

Hartman, Zach Bogosian, Jake Lucchini, Mason Shaw, Adam Beckman, Declan Chisholm, Dubois, Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe, Vladislav Gavrikov and Matt Roy were all given 10-minute game misconduct penalties.

Earlier, in the first period LA Kings' Andreas Englund and Wild's Jake Middleton were assessed a five-minute major for fighting. Overall, a whopping 154 combined penalty minutes and 12 misconducts were dished out in the contest.

LA Kings down Minnesota Wild with a crushing defeat

The Kings put on a dominant performance to take down Minnesota 6-0 at home at the Crypto.com Arena. It was the 12th time in Minnesota Wild history that they lost a game by at least six goals.

Anze Kopitar collected two points to take his tally to 1,200 NHL career points for the Kings, becoming the 52nd player in league history to accomplish the milestone.

Philip Danault put the Kings up 1-0 at 5:08 of the first period after redirecting Trevor Moore's pass into the back of Minnesota's net. At 15:03, Kevin Fiala extended the Kings' lead, scoring on the powerplay from the high shot.

A minute later, Viktor Arvidsson made it 3-0 before heading into the second period. Matt Roy scored 28 seconds into the second period to make it 4-0 for the LA Kings. At 7:34, the Kings further extended their lead with Jordan Spence's goal.

With less than three minutes remaining before the final period, Kopitar scored the one-timer from the right circle to make it 6-0.

The Kings next face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, while the Minnesota Wild will be up against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.