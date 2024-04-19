Watch: 6-foot-8 Adam Klapka exchanges big hits with Givani Smith in spirited fight 

Adam Klapka gave Calgary Flames fans something to think about heading into the offseason. The Flames and San Jose Sharks may not have had a very memorable season on the ice, but one moment from Thursday night's final game of the regular season will certainly be memorable.

Adam Klapka, a 6-foot-8 winger who has only played six games with the Flames this season, put the puck in the net and then sparred with Sharks' Givani Smith in a fight.

The forward failed to get an assist for the rest of the night for the Gordie Howe hat-trick, however, the Flames went on to win, 5-1.

Just three minutes into the second period, Klapka decided to make his presence felt in more ways than one. With limited ice time this season, he seized the opportunity to leave a lasting impression. He squared off with Givani Smith in a spirited bout that electrified the crowd.

With his considerable size advantage, the Czech loomed large over his opponent, establishing dominance from the outset. As the two exchanged blows, Klapka's long reach proved to be a significant advantage, allowing him to land several punishing blows. In a dramatic moment, he managed to dislodge Smith's helmet, further asserting his control over the altercation.

Unable to restore his balance after taking a massive swing, Klapka fell to the ice, nearly dragging Smith down as well. Despite so, Klapka was never even sniffed by Smith during the fight, leading Calgary Flames fans to roar throughout the arena following the bout.

Adam Klapka gets 2/3 of Gordie Howe hattrick with first-period goal

Earlier in the game, Adam Klapka had already made his mark for the Calgary Flames by scoring the opening goal, marking a milestone in his career. In the intermission interview between the first and second periods, Klapka reflected on the significance of his goal, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to his team's success:

"You know, it feels amazing," Klapka said. "You know, when you're reminded of all the hard work, it means a lot to me. I appreciate that I scored it at home in Calgary."

Describing the sequence that led to his goal, Klapka offered insight into his mindset on the ice:

"Yeah, I mean, I just try to keep the puck in the zone, you know?" he explained. "It was with my one hand, so after I saw the puck was in an open area, I just tried to spin it and shoot it. It didn't work, and I just found it again and shot it on the net, and it went in."