Watch: 895 local school students in attendance to cheer Alex Ovechkin at practice after breaking NHL goal record

Alex Ovechkin returned to practice on Wednesday with 895 local school students cheering him on. The number of students matched his career goals after he broke the NHL record on Saturday. Students from Arlington Public Schools came by bus to watch him practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Ad

The crowd of fourth and fifth graders shouted and clapped as Ovechkin stepped on the ice. Many held signs and smiled as he repeated his famous belly slide at center ice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, what stood out from the practice was Ovechkin performing his special dive and slide goal celebration on the ice for the kids. He did it for the first time to celebrate his 895th goal on Saturday against the NY Islanders. Ovechkin said that his teammate, John Carlson, told him that the kids wanted to see it.

"Yeah, 'Carly' tell me the kids wants to see it, so OK," Ovechkin said, via NHL.com. "Yeah, it's a great memory."

Ad

Ovechkin added that the Capitals do a good job of helping hockey grow in the area. He was happy to see how excited the kids were.

"I think the Capitals organization does a great job to raise the hockey game in this area," Ovechkin said. "Obviously, the players are involved as well. You can see kids right now get crazy."

Ad

Ovechkin clapped and waved to the students while skating off the ice with his teammates after practice.

Alex Ovechkin turned down a TV invitation to focus on Capitals' season

Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record on Sunday. Right after the game, he said that his focus is now on the playoffs. He turned down TV shows to rest and help the team. Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis praised him for putting the team first.

Ad

"Alex was invited on some television shows and The Tonight Show in New York to build his brand, hype, and celebrate," Leonsis said on Tuesday, via RMNB. "You know what he said? ‘I’m exhausted. I want to show respect to the coach and my teammates. I want to rest. I want to get ready for Thursday’s game and the sprint of the playoffs. I don’t want to have to fly back to New York and come back."

The Capitals have five games left in the regular season, all against division opponents. They lead the Eastern Conference by nine points. Last year, Washington was swept in the first round and Ovechkin did not score in that series. This year, the team wants better playoff results.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama